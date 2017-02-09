Belgian F1 Grand Prix August 2017

One of the most popular Formula 1 Grand Prix races on the calendar and not to be missed. There are still a few tickets available for this event, taking place at Spa Francorchamps Grand Prix racing circuit in Belgium. You’ll be staying in the little town of Maastricht, located on the southern tip of the Netherlands on both sides of the Meuse River, 65km from the track.

Cost of Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2017 package

From R19 132 per person sharing

* Race tickets can be upgraded. See options below

*Single supplements available on request

Package Dates

24-28 August 2017

Package includes

Return economy flights ex JHB to Belgium

All flights taxes

3-nights accommodation in a superior 4 star hotel in Maastricht

Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers

All service charges and hotel taxes

Breakfast daily

Guided return group circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday

Hospitality desk in Dubai hotel

Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader

Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Package excludes

Travel documentation

Visa

Travel insurance

All gratuities

Items of a personal nature

Race ticket options (add to price)

A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available.

Gold 6 Chicane (covered, good overtaking) = R8 334

Gold 8 La Source (covered, good overtaking action) = R8 334

Gold 9 Pole Position (main covered in front of pits) = R8 334

Gold 4 Eau-Rouge (uncovered, the fastest corner) = R7 385

Bronze General Admission (Budget option, uncovered) = R2 542

Type of package

Formula 1 Grand Prix

Term and conditions

Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes

Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR15,50

Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking