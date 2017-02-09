Belgian F1 Grand Prix August 2017
One of the most popular Formula 1 Grand Prix races on the calendar and not to be missed. There are still a few tickets available for this event, taking place at Spa Francorchamps Grand Prix racing circuit in Belgium. You’ll be staying in the little town of Maastricht, located on the southern tip of the Netherlands on both sides of the Meuse River, 65km from the track.
Cost of Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2017 package
- From R19 132 per person sharing
* Race tickets can be upgraded. See options below
*Single supplements available on request
Package Dates
- 24-28 August 2017
Package includes
- Return economy flights ex JHB to Belgium
- All flights taxes
- 3-nights accommodation in a superior 4 star hotel in Maastricht
- Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
- All service charges and hotel taxes
- Breakfast daily
- Guided return group circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
- Hospitality desk in Dubai hotel
- Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader
- Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs
Package excludes
- Travel documentation
- Visa
- Travel insurance
- All gratuities
- Items of a personal nature
Race ticket options (add to price)
A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available.
- Gold 6 Chicane (covered, good overtaking) = R8 334
- Gold 8 La Source (covered, good overtaking action) = R8 334
- Gold 9 Pole Position (main covered in front of pits) = R8 334
- Gold 4 Eau-Rouge (uncovered, the fastest corner) = R7 385
- Bronze General Admission (Budget option, uncovered) = R2 542
Type of package
- Formula 1 Grand Prix
Term and conditions
- Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes
- Exchange rate fluctuations above Euro 1 = ZAR15,50
- Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking