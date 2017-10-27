Brand Feature: Ford 1,0 EcoBoost once again wins Engine of the Year

In 2017, for the sixth year in a row, Ford’s 1,0-litre EcoBoost engine has been voted 2017 International Engine of the Year “Best Engine Under 1,0-litre” – meaning the compact and powerful three-cylinder petrol engine remains undefeated in its category since launch in 2012.

Judges praised the engine’s combination of performance, fuel-efficiency and technology. The 1,0-litre EcoBoost has now won 10 International Engine of the Year awards including overall winner a record three times, and “Best Newcomer”.

“Our 1,0-litre EcoBoost engine has been a game-changer, setting the benchmark for compact, fuel-efficient engines with sophisticated EcoBoost turbocharging, direct fuel injection and Twin-Independent Variable Camshaft Timing technologies,” said Joe Bakaj, vice president, Product Development, Ford of Europe. “Even with 10 International Engine of the Year awards under our belt, we’re still finding ways to push back the boundaries of powertrain engineering, and deliver even more benefit to our customers from this acclaimed small engine.”

In the South African market, it is offered with 74 kW and 92 kW outputs and this 1,0-litre EcoBoost engine now powers 19 models in the SA range, including: two Ecosport; six Fiesta; eight Focus hatch/sedan; and three Tourneo Connect derivatives. In vehicle markets around the world, Ford EcoBoost petrol engines in capacities up to 3,5 litres deliver power and fuel-efficiency to Ford models like the all-new Ford Fiesta (due in SA next September), to Transit vans, pick-up trucks, and Ford Performance models including the Focus RS and the Ford GT supercar.

The frugal three-cylinder 1,0-litre EcoBoost engine was named “Best Engine Under 1,0-litre” by a panel of 58 automotive journalists, from 31 countries. First introduced to the Ford Focus in 2012, the innovative engine has continued to dominate its segment, faced with growing competition in a category popular with car buyers and important to carmakers. This year, the sub-1,0-litre award category featured 35 engines, nine more than in the 1,0-litre EcoBoost’s debut year.

“The baby Ford EcoBoost engine is still the best 1,0-litre, three-cylinder design around, despite newer powertrains arriving on the scene,” said Dean Slavnich, co-chairman of the 19th International Engine of the Year awards that were held in Stuttgart, Germany, and editor-in-chief of Engine Technology International magazine. “Even more impressive is that it is the first-ever powertrain to secure its class title every year it has been nominated.”

The 1,0-litre EcoBoost engine featuring cylinder deactivation technology will from early 2018 deliver reduced running costs for customers by automatically stopping one of the engine’s cylinders when full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising with light demand on the engine. The technology can disengage or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds – 20 times faster than the blink of an eye – with no compromise in performance or refinement.