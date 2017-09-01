BRAND FEATURE: Going camping with the Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6

Family time. It’s something that is becoming extremely rare in our electronic age, where kids prefer tablets and smartphones to family dinners and getting dirty in the great outdoors.

The interesting thing is that kids are still kids, and all it takes is a little encouragement to get them excited. One way is to go camping, which also gave me the opportunity to put the new Land Rover Discovery through its paces by hitching up the “Exclusive” caravan, the largest model in the Jurgens fleet at Tygerberg Caravans.

This double-axle, extravagant accommodation has a GVM rating of 1,8 tonnes and asks many stern questions of its tow vehicle. Stopping in front of my house, the kids ran to greet the imposing combination and by the smiles on their faces, it was clear that family time was back in business.



The hitching process is made easy by the rear view camera with guide-lines that allows the driver to accurately line up the electric deployable towbar (a R16 500 option) with the caravan’s coupling. Another useful feature is the control buttons in the boot, which allows the lowering or raising of the rear of the vehicle by way of the air suspension set-up.

The vehicle immediately detects that a trailer is hitched (with the R5 700 Advanced Tow Assist option fitted) when the electrical connection is plugged in. It prompts the driver to choose the type of trailer (a caravan in our case) and asks for the key dimensions of the unit. Lastly, it requires the fitment of tracking sticker consisting of three black dots to the front of the caravan, where the rear-facing camera can pick it up.

Why all this hassle, you may ask? Well, it enables the Discovery to reverse the caravan with expert precision, taking care of the steering function while the driver uses the terrain response dial to alter the trajectory. No more embarrassments in front of seasoned campers at the camp site!

The kids could not load their stuff into “their” allocated caravan cabinets fast enough and soon we were on our way to Koningskop campsite close to Citrusdal. I have towed many caravans with various vehicles, but can truly say that the fifth iteration of the Land Rover Discovery is the most impressive of the lot.



The 190 kW, and especially 600 N.m, from the 3,0-litre, V6, turbodiesel means that maintaining an optimum towing speed of 110 km/h, even scaling steep gradients, is easily done. The comfort and composure of the Land Rover means that the driver can quickly forget they are towing an almost two-tonne caravan. Similarly, this is the case when overtaking slower traffic, where it takes restraint from the driver to not exceed the national speed limit!

The Trailer Stability Assist (anti-sway) system enhances stability and during a cross wind the flickering of the green towing light on the instrument cluster is the only reminder of the technology working furiously in the background. Fuel consumption while towing was an indicated 16,2 L/100 km.

Our test vehicle came with a plethora of extras, including rear seat entertainment with wireless headsets (R34 900). Obviously, the kids were very excited to be able to watch their favourite DVDs, and this gave mom and dad some welcome catch-up time, but I would exclude this option from the list as it goes against the family-time ethos I am campaigning for.

The interior is an evolution of what is found in the Range Rover Sport, but with more of a focus on practicality. There are a multitude of storage spaces, including a vast centre console with a cooling function. My favourite secret storage space is behind the climate control buttons and a press of a button swivels mentioned panel out of the way to reveal a hidden cavity able to store a wallet and smartphone.



The seven seats (a R21 800 option) are beautifully crafted and comfortable while the high roofline amplifies the feeling of spaciousness throughout the cabin. Fit and finish, including material quality, are unquestionable. An added convenience feature is the Remote Intelligent Seat Fold Pack (R22 100 option), allowing an easy change in seating arrangement by simply using the electric control buttons in the boot.

Getting to the campsite, I was concerned about a steep gravel ditch that had to be traversed. This is where all-wheel drive proved a saving grace, along with the fact that the ride height can be altered to prevent the grounding of the tow coupling. I could sense a notion of envy amongst the campers when the impressive combination invaded their space.

But this quickly turned to appreciation when I invited them to have a look at Land Rover’s new Discovery. Most thought that it was a Range Rover (Sport) until reading the Discovery badge. This is understandable as it is such a departure from the previous box-shaped versions. Land Rover did incorporate some original Disco elements, such as the slightly raised rear roof section and the prominent C-pillar, although the latter is now at a steep angle.

The platform, from the nose up to the second row seats, is similar to Range Rover Sport and it shows in the styling of the front area. Towards the rear, the vehicle is squarer (and higher) than its esteemed stablemate.



Not to be outdone by the tech tour de force of the Discovery, the Jurgens Exclusive had some party tricks of its own. At a touch of a button it would drop the four jacks electronically and level the caravan by itself. It is fitted with all mod-cons, from a microwave to aircon, and even has a shower and toilet in the bathroom at the back! The fact that there was a power supply problem at the specific plot was of no concern as its deep-cell battery system provided lighting and kept the important beverages ice cold in the double-volume fridge-freezer.

At this point I was wondering what had happened to the kids. Well, they were running around with a group of new friends, playing in the streams and scaling rocks. As I lit the braai fire, my wife and I looked at each other smiling: is this not what nature intended?

Special thanks to Tygerberg Caravans for the loan of the 2009 Jurgens Exclusive caravan. It is for sale at R240 000. For more information visit www.tygerbergcaravans.co.za.