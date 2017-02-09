British F1 Grand Prix July 2017
The Silverstone British Formula One Grand Prix weekend is only comparable to Monza or Hockenheim. Come rain or sunshine, the British Grand Prix offers a unique and an electrifying atmosphere for visitors. It features some of the fastest corners on the Grand Prix calendar and will therefore emphasise any weakness in the drivers’ skills. It will be both riveting and challenging to the best motorcar racers from around the world.
Cost of British F1 Grand Prix package
3-night package R22 356 per person sharing
* Race tickets can be upgraded. See options below
*Single supplements available on request
Package dates
- 13-17 July 2017
Package includes
- Return economy flights ex JHB to London
- All flights taxes
- Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
- All service charges and hotel taxes
- 3-nights accommodation in a superior 4-star hotel in Cranfield
- Return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
- Breakfast daily
- Hospitality desk for tour duration
- Formula 1 Grand Prix tour leader
- Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs
Package excludes
- Race tickets (a variety of tickets are on offer)
- Travel documentation
- Visa
- Travel insurance
- All gratuities
- Items of a personal nature
Race ticket options (add to price)
A variety of ticket options are available. Further options available.
- Grandstand – Ultimate Pit Straight = R11 138
- Platinum Covered Pits = R8 178
- Copse covered high speed corner = R5 744
- Woodcote – Overtaking = R5 895
- Uncovered Club A = R5 744
- General Admission = R3 226
Type of package
- Formula 1 Grand Prix
Term and conditions
- Until full payment has been received all prices quoted are subject to increases in airport taxes
- Exchange rate fluctuations above GBP 1 = ZAR18,00
- Quotes are valid for 48 hours and subject to availability upon booking
- Upgrades and add-ons are available on request