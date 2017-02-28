CAR Advent Calendar Rules - CARmag.co.za

CAR Advent Calendar Rules
Competition rules:
- Entry is open to anyone except employees (and their immediate families) of RamsayMedia and associated agencies.
- Only one online entry per person, per day.
- You may only win once.
- All entries will be entered into the random draw for the F1 Grand Prize.
- Competition runs from 01 February – 28 February 2017.
- Daily prize winners will be notified the following morning.
- The prize is not redeemable for cash.
- The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Regrettably, only South African residents are eligible for prizes.
- This competition is only open to entrants over the age of 18.
- By entering this competition, you agree to receive future correspondence from CAR.
- You can opt out at any stage by:
a) Sending an e-mail containing the relevant details with the subject line “opt out” to carmailers@ramsaymedia.co.za; or
b) Sending an SMS including the word “STOP” to 31699. Standard SMS rates apply.