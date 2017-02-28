CAR Advent Calendar Rules - CARmag.co.za

Competition rules:

Entry is open to anyone except employees (and their immediate families) of RamsayMedia and associated agencies.

Only one online entry per person, per day.

You may only win once.

All entries will be entered into the random draw for the F1 Grand Prize.

Competition runs from 01 February – 28 February 2017.

Daily prize winners will be notified the following morning.

The prize is not redeemable for cash.

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Regrettably, only South African residents are eligible for prizes.

This competition is only open to entrants over the age of 18.

By entering this competition, you agree to receive future correspondence from CAR.