CAR Birthday Calendar Grand Prize - CARmag.co.za

CAR Birthday Calendar Grand Prize

F1 Grand Prix Malaysia Package

Tour package includes:(for 2 persons sharing)

  • Econ class return flights inclusive of all taxes (ex O R Tambo)
  • Accommodation in a 5 star hotel (sharing); (Located in the Golden)
  • Triangle of Kuala Lumpur)
  • All service charges and hotel taxes
  • Breakfast daily
  • Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
  • Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
  • Covered Grandstand F1 weekend race tickets (see 60% of the circuit!)
  • Friday night F1 Grand Prix Tours cocktail party (incl. canapés, soft drinks, wine and beers)
  • Hospitality desk for tour duration
  • On-site South African F1 Grand Prix Tours tour director
  • Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs

Tour dates:

Depart 13 Sep and return on 18 Sep 2017 (arriving in SA 19 Sep).