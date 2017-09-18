CAR Birthday Calendar Grand Prize - CARmag.co.za

CAR Birthday Calendar Grand Prize
F1 Grand Prix Malaysia Package
Tour package includes:(for 2 persons sharing)
- Econ class return flights inclusive of all taxes (ex O R Tambo)
- Accommodation in a 5 star hotel (sharing); (Located in the Golden)
- Triangle of Kuala Lumpur)
- All service charges and hotel taxes
- Breakfast daily
- Return group airport/hotel/airport transfers
- Guided return circuit transfers for Saturday and Sunday
- Covered Grandstand F1 weekend race tickets (see 60% of the circuit!)
- Friday night F1 Grand Prix Tours cocktail party (incl. canapés, soft drinks, wine and beers)
- Hospitality desk for tour duration
- On-site South African F1 Grand Prix Tours tour director
- Bonus pouch, lanyard and protective earplugs