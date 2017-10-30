CAR team members pick their favourite Ferraris…

From Maranello’s illustrious lineage of vehicles, which would each member of the CAR team pick for their fantasy garage?

Gareth Dean, associate editor: F355



The last Ferrari in the clean, angular mould, the F355 ushered the brand towards the turn of the century and the gaudier fare that followed. It not only transformed the Italian supercar into a town-friendly transport, but the F1-badged model also had the distinction of being the first Ferrari with paddle shifters.

Ryan Bubear, web editor: 512 TR



Launched after the original Testarossa but before the F512 M swansong, the 512 TR was essentially an update of what was to become an icon. Naturally, Maranello extracted more grunt from the 4,9-litre flat-12 (and added a revised five-speed manual), but thankfully those signature side strakes remained firmly in place.

Terence Steenkamp, deputy editor: 488 Spider



The romantics can keep their GTOs and F40s; my favourite is a Ferrari you can actually drive every day. I spent a glorious day behind the wheel of a Spider on the tight, undulating roads dissecting Italy’s Umbrian countryside. The 488 was ferociously quick and intoxicating, but also approachable and forgiving.

Sudhir Matai, associate editor: F2004



To an F1 fan and a Schumacher supporter, there can be no more significant racing Ferrari than the F2004. It was the car in which the maestro claimed his seventh title, taking 13 wins out of 18. What could be more appealing than a 3,0-litre V10 that revs to 19 000 r/min and produces 700 kW?

Wilhelm Lutjeharms, features writer: 166 MM



One of the most beautiful, elegant and sleek cars ever designed. A huge improvement over Enzo’s early models, the 166 MM put his work on the map with several racing victories. And, it had a top speed of more than 200 km/h…

Ian McLaren, senior associate editor: 250 GTO



The iconic 250 GTO tops my list of greatest Ferraris. As the name Gran Tourismo Omologato suggests, only 39 V12-powered GTOs were ever built for the purpose of homologating Ferrari’s 1960s GT racing car. Given the choice, I’d opt for one of the colours other than Rosso.

Nikesh Kooverjee, journalist: Testarossa



The Testarossa was Ferrari’s farewell to its flat-12 engine and there’s something special in being the last of its kind. Accompanied by its striking Pininfarina design, it’s no surprise that the Testarossa was often used in pop culture, the Miami Vice television series and Outrun arcade game being just two.

Steve Smith, editor: 250 GT



The everyday supercar of the 1950s, this fully road-legal 3,0-litre V12 won many a hillclimb and sprint race. My favourites are the Series III Tour de France models (especially the ones with the two-tone paintwork) that had covered, plexi-glass headlamps and subtle rear fins. Only 18 were made.

Nicol Louw, technical editor: F40



As a child, this was the car adorning the posters on my bedroom walls and I never thought I would get to drive my hero Ferrari. This all changed last year as part of a bucket-list drive for the May 2016 issue. It is as special and ferocious as I had imagined.

Peter Palm, road-test engineer: 456 M GT



I love both the older classics and the modern Ferrari machinery, but I have a soft spot for the 456. Although understated, it has curvy lines that remind me of Zagato’s designs plus a classic layout, seating four behind a V12 up front.