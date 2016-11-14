Audi Q2 2.0TDI quattro sport S line sports

Audi Q2 2.0TDI quattro sport S line sportsAdd to compare
- Image gallery
Main
Price (R)
R585,150
Power (kW@r/min)
105@3500-4000
Torque (N.m@r/min)
340@1750-3000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
8.1
Top speed (km/h)
211
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
5.0
CO2 emissions (g/km)
131
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
SUV
Doors
5
Number of seats
5
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Diesel
Introduction date
2017-01-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4191
Wheelbase length
2595
Width (excl. mirrors)
1794
Height
1508
Kerb weight
1550
Turning circle
11.1
Tank capacity
55
Payload
-
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
-
Break-over angle
-
Departure angle
-
Ground clearance (min/max)
-
Wading depth
-
Towing capacity (braked)
1800
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
-
Space saver spare wheel
Std
Tyre repair kit
Std
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Opt
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
4
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
Std
Audio system with USB input
Opt
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Opt
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
-
12V power socket
Front (opt Boot)
Headlamp adjustment
Std (opt Auto)
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Opt
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Opt
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
Opt Front Electric
Electric driver`s seat
-
Electric front passenger seat
-
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
-
Heated front seats
Opt
Massaging front seats
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
Front
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
-
Leather upholstery
Opt
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
-
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
Opt
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Opt
Automatic lights activation
Std
Automatic wipers activation
Std
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Std
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
-
Steering adjustment (reach)
-
Electric steering column-adjustment
-
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
-
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
-
Rear entertainment system
-
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
-
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
-
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
Std
Storage compartment (front armrest)
Std
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
Std
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
-
PDC (rear)
Opt
PDC with reverse view
Opt Rear
PDC with reverse view, guidance
Opt
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
-
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
215/50 R18 (opt 235/40 R19)
Rear tyres
215/50 R18 (opt 235/40 R19)
Xenon headlamps
Opt LED
LED headlamps
Opt
Daytime running lights
Std (opt LED)
Headlamp cleaning system
Opt
Front foglamps
-
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Opt
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Opt
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
Std
Side mirrors with heating function
Opt
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Std
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
Std
Rear spoiler
Std
Roof rails
-
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
Opt Panoramic
Sunroof (panoramic)
Opt
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
Opt
Technical
Number of cylinders
I4
Engine capacity
1968
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
105/3500-4000
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
340/1750-3000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
8.1
Top speed (km/h)
211
Combined power output (if hybrid)
105
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
340
Power/Mass
67.7
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
-
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Diesel
Tank capacity
55
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
-
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
5.0
CO2 emissions (g/km)
131
Transmission
Automated Dual-clutch
Gears
7
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
Opt
Launch control
-
Limited-slip differential
Electronic
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
-
Low range
-
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
Std
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
Std
Self-levelling suspension
-
Electronically adjustable suspension
Opt Adaptive
Adaptive air suspension
-
Safety
NCAP safety rating
5
Pre-tensioning safety belts
-
Safety belt height adjustment
-
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear + Front Passenger
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
-
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
-
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
Std
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Std
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
Std
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
Opt
Adaptive headlamps
-
Adaptive cruise control
Opt
Collision warning + auto brake
Opt
Collision warning
Opt
Head-up display
Opt
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
-
Hill descent control
-
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
-
Blind spot monitor
Opt
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Remote (opt Keyless)
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
-
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
Std
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
1
Warranty (distance)
Unlimited
Service interval distance
-
Service interval indicator
Std
Service plan (years)
-
Service plan (distance)
-
Maintenance plan (years)
5
Maintenance plan (distance)
100000