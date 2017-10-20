BMW M4 CSAdd to compare
Main
Price (R)
R1,847,278
Power (kW@r/min)
338@7000
Torque (N.m@r/min)
600@1850-5500
0-100 km/h (claimed)
3.9
Top speed (km/h)
280
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
8.4
CO2 emissions (g/km)
197
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
Coupe
Doors
2
Number of seats
4
Driven wheels
Rear
Fuel type
Petrol
Introduction date
2017-10-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4671
Wheelbase length
2812
Width (excl. mirrors)
1870
Height
1383
Kerb weight
1537
Turning circle
12.2
Tank capacity
60
Payload
503
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
Load area length
Load area width
Approach angle
Break-over angle
Departure angle
Ground clearance (min/max)
121
Wading depth
Towing capacity (braked)
Towing capacity (unbraked)
-
Spare wheel
Space saver spare wheel
Tyre repair kit
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Std
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
-
Audio system with USB input
Std
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
Navigation system
Std
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
12V power socket
Std
Headlamp adjustment
Auto
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Keyless Start (opt Keyless Access)
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
Front Electric
Electric driver`s seat
Std
Electric front passenger seat
Std
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
Driver
Heated front seats
-
Massaging front seats
Ventilated front seats
Headrest air heating
Sports front seats
Front
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
Std
Leather upholstery
Suede-cloth + Leather
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
Std
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
Std
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Std
Automatic lights activation
Std
Automatic wipers activation
Std
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Opt Suede-cloth
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std
Steering adjustment (reach)
Std
Electric steering column-adjustment
Front seatback pockets
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
Ventilated rear seats
Massaging rear seats
Rear armrest/s
Rear entertainment system
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Rear seat split function
Rear seat electric fold-down function
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
Storage compartment (front armrest)
Std
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
PDC (front)
Std
PDC (rear)
Std
PDC with reverse view
Rear
PDC with reverse view, guidance
Std
Side-view camera system
Surround-view camera system
-
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
265/35 R19
Rear tyres
285/30 R20
Xenon headlamps
LED
LED headlamps
Std
Daytime running lights
LED
Headlamp cleaning system
-
Front foglamps
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Std
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
Side mirrors with heating function
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Std
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
Rear spoiler
Carbon-fibre Fixed
Roof rails
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
Opt (not With Std Carbon-fibre Roof)
Sunroof (panoramic)
Folding roof
Towbar/trailer hitch
Technical
Number of cylinders
I6
Engine capacity
2979
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
338/7000
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
-
0-100 km/h (claimed)
3.9
Top speed (km/h)
280
Combined power output (if hybrid)
338
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
600
Power/Mass
220
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
Std
Variable valve lift
Std
Fuel type
Petrol
Tank capacity
60
Braking energy recuperation
Std
Engine stop/start
-
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
8.4
CO2 emissions (g/km)
197
Transmission
Automated Dual-clutch
Gears
7
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
Std
Launch control
Std
Limited-slip differential
Electronic
Driven wheels
Rear
All-wheel drive
All-wheel drive selection
Diff lock
-
Low range
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
-
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
Std
Sports suspension
Std
Self-levelling suspension
Electronically adjustable suspension
Std
Adaptive air suspension
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
Front
Safety belt height adjustment
ISOFIX child seat mountings
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Std
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
Front passenger airbag deactivation
-
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
Rear occupant observation mirror
High beam assist
Std
Adaptive headlamps
Adaptive LED
Adaptive cruise control
Collision warning + auto brake
-
Collision warning
-
Head-up display
Opt
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Opt
Blind spot monitor
Opt
Infrared camera
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Remote (opt Keyless)
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
Std
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
Tyre pressure sensors
Std
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
2
Warranty (distance)
Unlimited
Service interval distance
-
Service interval indicator
Std
Service plan (years)
-
Service plan (distance)
-
Maintenance plan (years)
5
Maintenance plan (distance)
100000