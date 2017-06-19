BMW X1 xDrive20d sports-auto

BMW X1 xDrive20d sports-auto

Main

  • Price (R)

    R613,340

  • Power (kW@r/min)

    140@4000

  • Torque (N.m@r/min)

    400@1750-2500

  • 0-100 km/h (claimed)

    7.6

  • Top speed (km/h)

    219

  • Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)

    4.9

  • CO2 emissions (g/km)

    130

General

  • Country manufactured

    -

  • Body shape

    SUV

  • Doors

    5

  • Number of seats

    5

  • Driven wheels

    All

  • Fuel type

    Diesel

  • Introduction date

    2015-10-01

  • Discontinued

    -

  • Total length

    4439

  • Wheelbase length

    2670

  • Width (excl. mirrors)

    1821

  • Height

    1598

  • Kerb weight

    1625

  • Turning circle

    11.4

  • Tank capacity

    61

  • Payload

    595

  • Luggage capacity

    -

  • Load area depth

    -

  • Load area length

    -

  • Load area width

    -

  • Approach angle

    -

  • Break-over angle

    -

  • Departure angle

    -

  • Ground clearance (min/max)

    183

  • Wading depth

    250

  • Towing capacity (braked)

    2000

  • Towing capacity (unbraked)

    750

  • Spare wheel

    -

  • Space saver spare wheel

    Std

  • Tyre repair kit

    Std

Interior

  • Air-conditioner

    Std

  • Automatic climate control

    Opt

  • Four-zone climate control

    -

  • Cabin air-freshener system

    -

  • Audio system

    -

  • Radio Data System (RDS)

    -

  • Number of speakers

    7

  • Audio system with media support

    -

  • Audio system with auxiliary input

    Std

  • Audio system with USB input

    Std

  • Infotainment screen

    Opt

  • Split-view infotainment screen

    -

  • Navigation system

    Std

  • Bluetooth connectivity

    Std

  • Rev counter

    -

  • Ambient temperature display

    Std

  • Onboard computer

    Std

  • Overhead reading lamps

    -

  • Ambient/mood interior lighting

    -

  • Cup/bottle holders

    Front + Rear

  • 12V power socket

    Front + Rear + Boot

  • Headlamp adjustment

    Std (opt Auto)

  • Headlamp-on warning

    -

  • Keyless entry/start

    Opt

  • Remote tailgate/bootlid release

    -

  • Electric tailgate/bootlid

    Opt

  • Remote fuel flap unlock

    -

  • Electric windows

    Std

  • Electric window one-touch: driver

    -

  • Soft-close doors

    -

  • Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit

    -

  • Height-adjustable driver`s seat

    -

  • Lumbar support

    Opt Front Electric

  • Electric driver`s seat

    Opt

  • Electric front passenger seat

    Opt

  • Electric seat adjustment (memory)

    Opt Driver

  • Heated front seats

    Opt

  • Massaging front seats

    -

  • Ventilated front seats

    -

  • Headrest air heating

    -

  • Sports front seats

    Opt Front

  • Front armrest/s

    Std

  • Adustable front armrest/s

    Std

  • Leather upholstery

    Artificial (opt Leather)

  • Suede-cloth upholstery

    -

  • Electrically-adjustable mirrors

    Std

  • Electric mirror adjustment (memory)

    Opt

  • Auto-dim exterior mirrors

    Opt

  • Auto-dim rearview mirror

    Opt

  • Automatic lights activation

    Std

  • Automatic wipers activation

    Std

  • Leather gearknob

    -

  • Leather steering wheel

    Std

  • Multi-function steering wheel

    Std

  • Steering wheel w. voice control

    -

  • Steering wheel w. cruise control

    -

  • Steering wheel w. heating

    -

  • Steering adjustment (rake)

    Std

  • Steering adjustment (reach)

    Std

  • Electric steering column-adjustment

    -

  • Front seatback pockets

    -

  • Front seatback fold-down trays

    -

  • Heated rear seats

    -

  • Ventilated rear seats

    -

  • Massaging rear seats

    -

  • Rear armrest/s

    Std

  • Rear entertainment system

    -

  • Rear screen sunblind

    -

  • Rear side window sunblinds

    -

  • Rear seat backrest angle adjustment

    Std

  • Rear seat fore-aft adjustment

    Std

  • Rear seat electric adjustment

    -

  • Rear seat fold-down function

    Std

  • Rear seat split function

    Std

  • Rear seat electric fold-down function

    -

  • Storage compartment (under boot floor)

    -

  • Storage compartment (front armrest)

    Std

  • Storage compartment (under seats)

    -

  • 230V power socket

    -

  • Luggage area cargo hooks

    -

  • Luggage net/cover

    -

  • Soft-close tailgate/bootlid

    -

  • PDC (front)

    Opt

  • PDC (rear)

    Opt

  • PDC with reverse view

    Opt Rear

  • PDC with reverse view, guidance

    Opt

  • Side-view camera system

    -

  • Surround-view camera system

    -

Exterior

  • Alloy wheels

    Std

  • Front tyres

    225/55 R17 (opt 225/50 R18 / Opt 225/45 R19)

  • Rear tyres

    225/55 R17 (opt 225/50 R18 / Opt 255/40 R18 / Opt 255/45 R19)

  • Xenon headlamps

    Opt

  • LED headlamps

    Opt

  • Daytime running lights

    Std (opt LED)

  • Headlamp cleaning system

    Opt

  • Front foglamps

    Std

  • Rear foglamp/s

    Std

  • High-mounted brake lamp

    Std

  • LED taillamps

    -

  • Front bumper finish

    -

  • Heated windscreen

    -

  • Wheel arch mouldings

    -

  • Side mirrors with electrical adjustment

    Opt

  • Side mirrors with integrated indicators

    -

  • Side mirrors with heating function

    Std

  • Door side mouldings

    -

  • Side step plates/running boards

    -

  • Door handles finish

    -

  • Tinted windows

    Std (opt Dark)

  • Rear bumper finish

    -

  • Rear screen demister

    Std

  • Rear screen wiper

    Std

  • Rear spoiler

    Std

  • Roof rails

    Black

  • Aerodynamic body kit

    -

  • Sunroof

    Opt Panoramic

  • Sunroof (panoramic)

    Opt

  • Folding roof

    -

  • Towbar/trailer hitch

    Opt

Technical

  • Number of cylinders

    I4

  • Engine capacity

    1995

  • Maximum power (kW@r/min)

    140 / 4000

  • Peak torque (N.m@r/min)

    400 / 1750-2500

  • 0-100 km/h (claimed)

    7.6

  • Top speed (km/h)

    219

  • Combined power output (if hybrid)

    140

  • Combined torque output (if hybrid)

    400

  • Power/Mass

    86

  • Turbocharger

    Std

  • Turbocharger + intercooler

    -

  • Supercharger

    -

  • Variable valve timing

    -

  • Variable valve lift

    -

  • Fuel type

    Diesel

  • Tank capacity

    61

  • Braking energy recuperation

    -

  • Engine stop/start

    -

  • Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)

    4.9

  • CO2 emissions (g/km)

    130

  • Transmission

    Automatic

  • Gears

    8

  • Sequential gearshift override

    -

  • Gear shift paddles

    Std

  • Launch control

    -

  • Limited-slip differential

    -

  • Driven wheels

    All

  • All-wheel drive

    -

  • All-wheel drive selection

    -

  • Diff lock

    -

  • Low range

    -

  • Power steering

    Std

  • Electric power steering

    -

  • Variable-assist power steering

    Std

  • Variable ratio active steering

    Opt

  • Sports suspension

    Opt

  • Self-levelling suspension

    -

  • Electronically adjustable suspension

    Opt Adaptive

  • Adaptive air suspension

    -

Safety

  • NCAP safety rating

    5

  • Pre-tensioning safety belts

    Front

  • Safety belt height adjustment

    -

  • ISOFIX child seat mountings

    Outer Rear + Front Passenger

  • ABS

    -

  • EBD

    Std

  • Brake assist

    Std

  • Electronic traction control

    Std

  • Electronic stability control

    Std

  • Trailer stability assist

    Opt

  • Airbags (total)

    6

  • Driver Airbag

    Std

  • Dual-stage driver airbag

    -

  • Driver knee airbag

    -

  • Front passenger airbag

    Std

  • Dual-stage front passenger airbag

    -

  • Passenger knee airbag

    -

  • Front passenger airbag deactivation

    Std

  • Side airbags (front)

    Std

  • Side airbags (rear)

    -

  • Curtain airbags

    Std

  • Anti-whiplash front headrests

    -

  • Electric window anti-pinch function

    -

  • Child-proof safety lock

    Std

  • Child-proof safety lock (electric)

    -

  • Rear occupant observation mirror

    -

  • High beam assist

    Opt

  • Adaptive headlamps

    Opt

  • Adaptive cruise control

    Opt

  • Collision warning + auto brake

    Opt

  • Collision warning

    Opt

  • Head-up display

    Opt

  • Electro-mechanical parking brake

    -

  • Hill start assist

    -

  • Hill descent control

    Std

  • Attention assist

    -

  • Lane departure warning

    Opt

  • Blind spot monitor

    -

  • Infrared camera

    -

  • Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition

    -

Security

  • Alarm

    -

  • Immobiliser

    -

  • Central locking

    Remote (opt Keyless)

  • Central locking (remote)

    Std

  • Central locking (selective unlock)

    -

  • Auto-locking doors

    Std

  • Exterior convenience lighting

    Std

  • Key fob panic button

    -

  • Run-flat tyres

    Std

  • Tyre pressure sensors

    Std

  • Locking wheel bolts

    -

  • Spare wheel lock

    -

  • Spare wheel lock

    -

Warranty

  • Warranty (years)

    2

  • Warranty (distance)

    Unlimited

  • Service interval distance

    -

  • Service interval indicator

    Std

  • Service plan (years)

    -

  • Service plan (distance)

    -

  • Maintenance plan (years)

    5

  • Maintenance plan (distance)

    100000