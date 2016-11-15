Hyundai H-100 Bakkie 2.6D deck (aircon)Add to compare
- Image gallery
Main
Price (R)
R279,900
Power (kW@r/min)
58@3800
Torque (N.m@r/min)
167@2200
0-100 km/h (claimed)
13.6
Top speed (km/h)
126
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
10.2
CO2 emissions (g/km)
238
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
Pick-up - Single Cab Dropside
Doors
2
Number of seats
3
Driven wheels
Rear
Fuel type
Diesel
Introduction date
2012-05-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4795
Wheelbase length
2430
Width (excl. mirrors)
-
Height
1965
Kerb weight
1665
Turning circle
10.8
Tank capacity
65
Payload
1335
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
-
Break-over angle
-
Departure angle
-
Ground clearance (min/max)
130
Wading depth
-
Towing capacity (braked)
1200
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
Std
Space saver spare wheel
-
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
-
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
-
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
-
Audio system with USB input
-
Infotainment screen
-
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
-
Bluetooth connectivity
-
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
-
Onboard computer
-
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Std
12V power socket
-
Headlamp adjustment
-
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
-
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
-
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
-
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
-
Electric driver`s seat
-
Electric front passenger seat
-
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
-
Heated front seats
-
Massaging front seats
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
-
Front armrest/s
-
Adustable front armrest/s
-
Leather upholstery
-
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
-
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
-
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
-
Auto-dim rearview mirror
-
Automatic lights activation
-
Automatic wipers activation
-
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
-
Multi-function steering wheel
-
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std
Steering adjustment (reach)
-
Electric steering column-adjustment
-
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
-
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
-
Rear entertainment system
-
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
-
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
-
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
-
Rear seat split function
-
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
-
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
-
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
-
PDC (rear)
-
PDC with reverse view
-
PDC with reverse view, guidance
-
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
-
Exterior
Alloy wheels
-
Front tyres
195/70 R15 C
Rear tyres
195/70 R15 C
Xenon headlamps
-
LED headlamps
-
Daytime running lights
-
Headlamp cleaning system
-
Front foglamps
-
Rear foglamp/s
-
High-mounted brake lamp
-
LED taillamps
-
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
-
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
-
Side mirrors with heating function
-
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
-
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
-
Rear spoiler
-
Roof rails
-
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
-
Sunroof (panoramic)
-
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
-
Technical
Number of cylinders
I4
Engine capacity
2607
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
58 / 4000
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
170 / 2200
0-100 km/h (claimed)
13.6
Top speed (km/h)
126
Combined power output (if hybrid)
58
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
167
Power/Mass
34.8
Turbocharger
-
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
-
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Diesel
Tank capacity
65
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
-
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
10.2
CO2 emissions (g/km)
238
Transmission
Manual
Gears
5
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
-
Launch control
-
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
Rear
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
-
Low range
-
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
-
Variable-assist power steering
-
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
-
Electronically adjustable suspension
-
Adaptive air suspension
-
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
-
Safety belt height adjustment
-
ISOFIX child seat mountings
-
ABS
-
EBD
-
Brake assist
-
Electronic traction control
-
Electronic stability control
-
Trailer stability assist
-
Airbags (total)
-
Driver Airbag
-
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
-
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
-
Side airbags (front)
-
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
-
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
-
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
-
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
-
Adaptive headlamps
-
Adaptive cruise control
-
Collision warning + auto brake
-
Collision warning
-
Head-up display
-
Electro-mechanical parking brake
-
Hill start assist
-
Hill descent control
-
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
-
Blind spot monitor
-
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
-
Central locking (remote)
-
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
-
Exterior convenience lighting
-
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
-
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
5 Vehicle / 7 Drivetrain
Warranty (distance)
150000 Vehicle / 200000 Drivetrain
Service interval distance
60000
Service interval indicator
-
Service plan (years)
3
Service plan (distance)
60000
Maintenance plan (years)
-
Maintenance plan (distance)
-