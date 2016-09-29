Isuzu KB 250D-Teq 4×4 Hi-RiderAdd to compare
Main
Price (R)
R380,500
Power (kW@r/min)
100@3600
Torque (N.m@r/min)
320@1800-2800
0-100 km/h (claimed)
N/a
Top speed (km/h)
N/a
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
8.2
CO2 emissions (g/km)
217
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
Pick-up - Single Cab
Doors
2
Number of seats
2
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Diesel
Introduction date
2017-09-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
5330
Wheelbase length
3095
Width (excl. mirrors)
1860
Height
1790
Kerb weight
1830
Turning circle
12.7 - 13.5
Tank capacity
80
Payload
1108
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
440
Load area length
2318
Load area width
1534
Approach angle
30
Break-over angle
22.4
Departure angle
22.7
Ground clearance (min/max)
224
Wading depth
600
Towing capacity (braked)
2100
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
Steel
Space saver spare wheel
-
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
-
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
2
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
-
Audio system with USB input
-
Infotainment screen
-
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
-
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
-
Onboard computer
-
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Std
12V power socket
2
Headlamp adjustment
-
Headlamp-on warning
Std
Keyless entry/start
-
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
-
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
-
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
-
Electric driver`s seat
-
Electric front passenger seat
-
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
-
Heated front seats
-
Massaging front seats
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
-
Front armrest/s
-
Adustable front armrest/s
-
Leather upholstery
Opt
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
-
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
-
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
-
Auto-dim rearview mirror
-
Automatic lights activation
-
Automatic wipers activation
-
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
-
Multi-function steering wheel
-
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std
Steering adjustment (reach)
-
Electric steering column-adjustment
-
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
-
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
-
Rear entertainment system
-
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
-
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
-
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
-
Rear seat split function
-
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
-
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
-
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
-
PDC (rear)
-
PDC with reverse view
-
PDC with reverse view, guidance
-
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
-
Exterior
Alloy wheels
-
Front tyres
245/70 R16 (opt 255/65 R17 / Opt 255/65 R18)
Rear tyres
245/70 R16 (opt 255/65 R17 / Opt 255/65 R18)
Xenon headlamps
-
LED headlamps
-
Daytime running lights
-
Headlamp cleaning system
-
Front foglamps
Std
Rear foglamp/s
-
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
-
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
-
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
Std
Side mirrors with heating function
-
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Std
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
-
Rear screen wiper
-
Rear spoiler
-
Roof rails
-
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
-
Sunroof (panoramic)
-
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
-
Technical
Number of cylinders
I4
Engine capacity
2499
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
100 / 3600
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
320/1800-2800
0-100 km/h (claimed)
N/a
Top speed (km/h)
N/a
Combined power output (if hybrid)
100
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
320
Power/Mass
55
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
-
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Diesel
Tank capacity
80
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
-
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
8.2
CO2 emissions (g/km)
217
Transmission
Manual
Gears
5
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
-
Launch control
-
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
Part-time
All-wheel drive selection
Switch
Diff lock
Rear
Low range
Std
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
-
Variable-assist power steering
-
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
-
Electronically adjustable suspension
-
Adaptive air suspension
-
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
Std
Safety belt height adjustment
Std
ISOFIX child seat mountings
-
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Std
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
-
Airbags (total)
2
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
-
Side airbags (front)
-
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
-
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
-
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
-
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
-
Adaptive headlamps
-
Adaptive cruise control
-
Collision warning + auto brake
-
Collision warning
-
Head-up display
-
Electro-mechanical parking brake
-
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
Std
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
-
Blind spot monitor
-
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Remote
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
-
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
-
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
5
Warranty (distance)
120000
Service interval distance
90000
Service interval indicator
-
Service plan (years)
5
Service plan (distance)
90000
Maintenance plan (years)
-
Maintenance plan (distance)
-