Lamborghini Aventador LP740-4 S coupe

Main
Price (R)
R7,488,000
Power (kW@r/min)
544@8400
Torque (N.m@r/min)
690@5500
0-100 km/h (claimed)
2.9
Top speed (km/h)
350
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
16.9
CO2 emissions (g/km)
394
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
Coupe
Doors
2
Number of seats
2
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Petrol
Introduction date
2017-02-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4797
Wheelbase length
2700
Width (excl. mirrors)
2030
Height
1136
Kerb weight
1575
Turning circle
11.5
Tank capacity
85
Payload
-
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
-
Break-over angle
-
Departure angle
-
Ground clearance (min/max)
115 (155 Front, With Lifting System)
Wading depth
-
Towing capacity (braked)
-
Towing capacity (unbraked)
-
Spare wheel
-
Space saver spare wheel
-
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Std
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
-
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
Std
Audio system with USB input
Std
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Opt
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
-
12V power socket
-
Headlamp adjustment
Auto
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Std
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
-
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
Opt Electric
Electric driver`s seat
Partial (opt Full)
Electric front passenger seat
Partial (opt Full)
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
-
Heated front seats
Opt
Massaging front seats
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
Std
Front armrest/s
-
Adustable front armrest/s
-
Leather upholstery
Std (opt Suede-cloth)
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
-
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
-
Auto-dim rearview mirror
-
Automatic lights activation
Std
Automatic wipers activation
Std
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Std (opt Suede-cloth)
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
-
Steering adjustment (reach)
-
Electric steering column-adjustment
-
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
-
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
-
Rear entertainment system
-
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
-
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
-
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
-
Rear seat split function
-
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
-
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
-
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
Opt
PDC (rear)
Opt
PDC with reverse view
Opt Rear
PDC with reverse view, guidance
-
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
-
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
255/30 R20
Rear tyres
355/25 R21
Xenon headlamps
Std
LED headlamps
-
Daytime running lights
LED
Headlamp cleaning system
Std
Front foglamps
-
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Std
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Std
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
-
Side mirrors with heating function
Std
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Std
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
-
Rear screen wiper
-
Rear spoiler
Active
Roof rails
-
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
-
Sunroof (panoramic)
-
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
-
Technical
Number of cylinders
V12
Engine capacity
6498
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
544 / 8400
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
690 / 5500
0-100 km/h (claimed)
2.9
Top speed (km/h)
350
Combined power output (if hybrid)
544
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
690
Power/Mass
345
Turbocharger
-
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
Std
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Petrol
Tank capacity
85
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
Std
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
16.9
CO2 emissions (g/km)
394
Transmission
Automated
Gears
7
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
Std
Launch control
Std
Limited-slip differential
Rear
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
Permanent
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
-
Low range
-
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
-
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
-
Electronically adjustable suspension
-
Adaptive air suspension
-
Safety
NCAP safety rating
N/a
Pre-tensioning safety belts
Std
Safety belt height adjustment
-
ISOFIX child seat mountings
-
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Std
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
-
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
Std
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
Std
Front passenger airbag deactivation
-
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
-
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
-
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
-
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
-
Adaptive headlamps
-
Adaptive cruise control
-
Collision warning + auto brake
-
Collision warning
-
Head-up display
-
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
-
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
-
Blind spot monitor
-
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Keyless
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
-
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
Std
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
3
Warranty (distance)
Unlimited
Service interval distance
Unlimited
Service interval indicator
-
Service plan (years)
3
Service plan (distance)
Unlimited
Maintenance plan (years)
-
Maintenance plan (distance)
-