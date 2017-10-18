Land Rover Discovery S Si4

Land Rover Discovery S Si4Add to compare
- Image gallery
Main
Price (R)
R958,686
Power (kW@r/min)
221@5500
Torque (N.m@r/min)
400@1500
0-100 km/h (claimed)
7.7
Top speed (km/h)
201
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
9.4
CO2 emissions (g/km)
219
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
SUV
Doors
5
Number of seats
5 (opt 7)
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Petrol
Introduction date
2017-10-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4970
Wheelbase length
2922
Width (excl. mirrors)
2073
Height
1852
Kerb weight
2093
Turning circle
12.7
Tank capacity
90
Payload
-
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
29.0 (34.0 With Optional Air Suspension)
Break-over angle
22.2 (27.5 With Optional Air Suspension)
Departure angle
27.0 (30.0 With Optional Air Suspension)
Ground clearance (min/max)
220 (283 With Optional Air Suspension)
Wading depth
850 (900 With Optional Air Suspension)
Towing capacity (braked)
3000
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
Std
Space saver spare wheel
Opt
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Opt
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
6
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
-
Audio system with USB input
-
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Opt
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Front
12V power socket
Rear + Boot
Headlamp adjustment
-
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Start
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Opt / Opt Inner
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
-
Electric driver`s seat
-
Electric front passenger seat
-
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
-
Heated front seats
Opt
Massaging front seats
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
-
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
-
Leather upholstery
-
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
-
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
-
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Opt
Automatic lights activation
Opt
Automatic wipers activation
Opt
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Std
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std
Steering adjustment (reach)
Std
Electric steering column-adjustment
-
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
Opt
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
-
Rear entertainment system
-
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
Std
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
Std
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
Std
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
Std
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
Opt
PDC (rear)
Opt
PDC with reverse view
Opt Rear
PDC with reverse view, guidance
Opt
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
Opt
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
255/60 R19 (opt 255/55 R20 / Opt 285/40 R22)
Rear tyres
255/60 R19 (opt 255/55 R20 / Opt 285/40 R22)
Xenon headlamps
-
LED headlamps
-
Daytime running lights
Std
Headlamp cleaning system
-
Front foglamps
Opt
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Std
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Opt Auto
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
-
Side mirrors with heating function
Std
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Std
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
Std
Rear spoiler
-
Roof rails
Opt Silver / Opt Black
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
-
Sunroof (panoramic)
-
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
Std
Technical
Number of cylinders
I4
Engine capacity
1999
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
221 / 5500
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
400 / 1500
0-100 km/h (claimed)
7.7
Top speed (km/h)
201
Combined power output (if hybrid)
221
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
400
Power/Mass
106
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
Std
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Petrol
Tank capacity
90
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
Std
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
9.4
CO2 emissions (g/km)
219
Transmission
Automatic
Gears
8
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
-
Launch control
-
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
Electronic Centre
Low range
Std
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
Std
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
With Optional Air Suspension
Electronically adjustable suspension
-
Adaptive air suspension
Opt
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
Front + Outer Rear (3rd Row With Optional 7 Seats)
Safety belt height adjustment
-
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear (incl. With Opt 3rd Row)
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Std
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
Std
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
-
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Std
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
Std
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
-
Adaptive headlamps
-
Adaptive cruise control
Opt
Collision warning + auto brake
-
Collision warning
-
Head-up display
-
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
Std
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Opt + Opt Lane Keeping
Blind spot monitor
-
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Remote
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
-
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
Opt
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
3
Warranty (distance)
100000
Service interval distance
-
Service interval indicator
Std
Service plan (years)
-
Service plan (distance)
-
Maintenance plan (years)
5
Maintenance plan (distance)
100000