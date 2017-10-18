Land Rover Discovery S Si6

Land Rover Discovery S Si6Add to compare
Main
Price (R)
R1,041,302
Power (kW@r/min)
250@6500
Torque (N.m@r/min)
450@3500-5000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
7.1
Top speed (km/h)
209
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
11.5
CO2 emissions (g/km)
263
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
SUV
Doors
5
Number of seats
5 (opt 7)
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Petrol
Introduction date
2017-02-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4970
Wheelbase length
2922
Width (excl. mirrors)
2073
Height
1852
Kerb weight
2155
Turning circle
12.7
Tank capacity
89
Payload
-
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
34
Break-over angle
27.5
Departure angle
30
Ground clearance (min/max)
283
Wading depth
900
Towing capacity (braked)
3500
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
Std
Space saver spare wheel
Opt
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Opt
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
6
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
-
Audio system with USB input
-
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Opt
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Front
12V power socket
Rear + Boot
Headlamp adjustment
-
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Start
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Opt / Opt Inner
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
-
Electric driver`s seat
-
Electric front passenger seat
-
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
-
Heated front seats
Opt
Massaging front seats
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
-
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
-
Leather upholstery
-
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
-
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
-
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Opt
Automatic lights activation
Opt
Automatic wipers activation
Opt
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Std
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std
Steering adjustment (reach)
Std
Electric steering column-adjustment
-
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
Opt
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
-
Rear entertainment system
-
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
Std
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
Std
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
Std
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
Std
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
Opt
PDC (rear)
Opt
PDC with reverse view
Opt Rear
PDC with reverse view, guidance
Opt
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
Opt
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
255/60 R19 (opt 255/55 R20 / Opt 285/40 R22)
Rear tyres
255/60 R19 (opt 255/55 R20 / Opt 285/40 R22)
Xenon headlamps
-
LED headlamps
-
Daytime running lights
Std
Headlamp cleaning system
-
Front foglamps
Opt
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Std
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Opt Auto
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
-
Side mirrors with heating function
Std
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Std
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
Std
Rear spoiler
-
Roof rails
Opt Silver / Opt Black
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
-
Sunroof (panoramic)
-
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
Std
Technical
Number of cylinders
V6
Engine capacity
2995
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
250 / 6500
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
450 / 3500-5000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
7.1
Top speed (km/h)
209
Combined power output (if hybrid)
250
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
450
Power/Mass
116
Turbocharger
-
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
Std
Variable valve timing
Std
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Petrol
Tank capacity
89
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
Std
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
11.5
CO2 emissions (g/km)
263
Transmission
Automatic
Gears
8
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
-
Launch control
-
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
Electronic Centre
Low range
Std
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
Std
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
Std
Electronically adjustable suspension
-
Adaptive air suspension
Std
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
Front + Outer Rear (3rd Row With Optional 7 Seats)
Safety belt height adjustment
-
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear (incl. With Opt 3rd Row)
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Std
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
Std
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
-
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Std
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
Std
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
-
Adaptive headlamps
-
Adaptive cruise control
Opt
Collision warning + auto brake
-
Collision warning
-
Head-up display
-
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
Std
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Opt + Opt Lane Keeping
Blind spot monitor
-
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Remote
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
-
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
Opt
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
3
Warranty (distance)
100000
Service interval distance
-
Service interval indicator
Std
Service plan (years)
-
Service plan (distance)
-
Maintenance plan (years)
5
Maintenance plan (distance)
100000