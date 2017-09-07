Land Rover Range Rover Velar D240 R-Dynamic HSE

Land Rover Range Rover Velar D240 R-Dynamic HSEAdd to compare
Main
Price (R)
R1,271,776
Power (kW@r/min)
177@4000
Torque (N.m@r/min)
500@1500
0-100 km/h (claimed)
7.3
Top speed (km/h)
217
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
5.8
CO2 emissions (g/km)
154
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
SUV
Doors
5
Number of seats
5
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Diesel
Introduction date
2017-08-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4803
Wheelbase length
2874
Width (excl. mirrors)
2032
Height
1665
Kerb weight
1841
Turning circle
11.6-12.0
Tank capacity
60
Payload
-
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
25.9 (28.9 With Optional Air Suspension)
Break-over angle
21.0 (23.5 With Optional Air Suspension)
Departure angle
29.5 (27.3 With Optional Air Suspension)
Ground clearance (min/max)
213 (251 With Optional Air Suspension)
Wading depth
600 (650 With Optional Air Suspension)
Towing capacity (braked)
2500
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
Std
Space saver spare wheel
-
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Std
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
17
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
-
Audio system with USB input
2
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Std
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Front + Rear
12V power socket
3
Headlamp adjustment
Auto
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Std
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Std + Hands-free
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
Front Electric
Electric driver`s seat
Std
Electric front passenger seat
Std
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
Front
Heated front seats
Std
Massaging front seats
Std
Ventilated front seats
Std
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
-
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
2
Leather upholstery
Std (opt Cloth + Suede-cloth)
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
-
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
Std
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Std
Automatic lights activation
Std
Automatic wipers activation
Std
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Std (opt Suede-cloth)
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Electric
Steering adjustment (reach)
Electric
Electric steering column-adjustment
Std
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
Opt
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
Std
Rear entertainment system
Opt
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
Electric
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
Std
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
-
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
Std
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
Std
PDC (rear)
Std
PDC with reverse view
Rear (opt Surround View)
PDC with reverse view, guidance
Rear
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
Opt Surround View
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
R21 (opt R22)
Rear tyres
R21 (opt R22)
Xenon headlamps
LED
LED headlamps
Std (opt Laser)
Daytime running lights
LED
Headlamp cleaning system
Std
Front foglamps
Std
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Std
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Auto
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
Std
Side mirrors with heating function
Std
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
-
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
Std
Rear spoiler
Std
Roof rails
Opt
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
Opt Fixed Panoramic / Opt Sliding Panoramic
Sunroof (panoramic)
Opt Fixed / Opt Sliding
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
Opt Detachable / Opt Electric Deployable
Technical
Number of cylinders
I4
Engine capacity
1999
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
177 / 4000
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
500 / 1500
0-100 km/h (claimed)
7.3
Top speed (km/h)
217
Combined power output (if hybrid)
177
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
500
Power/Mass
96
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
Std
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Diesel
Tank capacity
60
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
Std
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
5.8
CO2 emissions (g/km)
154
Transmission
Automatic
Gears
8
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
Std
Launch control
Std
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
-
Low range
-
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
Std
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
Opt
Electronically adjustable suspension
Adaptive
Adaptive air suspension
Opt
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
-
Safety belt height adjustment
-
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
-
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
Std
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
-
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Std
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
Std
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
Std
Adaptive headlamps
Std
Adaptive cruise control
Opt
Collision warning + auto brake
Std
Collision warning
-
Head-up display
Opt
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
Std
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Std + Lane Keep Assist
Blind spot monitor
Std
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Keyless (opt Activity Key)
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
Std
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
Std
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
3
Warranty (distance)
100000
Service interval distance
-
Service interval indicator
Std
Service plan (years)
-
Service plan (distance)
-
Maintenance plan (years)
5
Maintenance plan (distance)
100000