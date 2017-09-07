Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 SE

Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 SEAdd to compare
Main
Price (R)
R1,224,458
Power (kW@r/min)
221@4000
Torque (N.m@r/min)
700@1500
0-100 km/h (claimed)
6.5
Top speed (km/h)
241
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
6.4
CO2 emissions (g/km)
167
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
SUV
Doors
5
Number of seats
5
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Diesel
Introduction date
2017-08-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4803
Wheelbase length
2874
Width (excl. mirrors)
2032
Height
1665
Kerb weight
1959
Turning circle
11.6-12.0
Tank capacity
66
Payload
-
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
28.9
Break-over angle
23.5
Departure angle
27.3
Ground clearance (min/max)
251
Wading depth
650
Towing capacity (braked)
2500
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
Std
Space saver spare wheel
-
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Std
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
17
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
-
Audio system with USB input
2
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Std
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Front + Rear
12V power socket
3
Headlamp adjustment
Auto
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Std
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Std + Hands-free
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
-
Electric driver`s seat
Std
Electric front passenger seat
Std
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
Driver
Heated front seats
Opt
Massaging front seats
-
Ventilated front seats
Opt
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
-
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
2
Leather upholstery
Std (opt Cloth + Suede-cloth)
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
-
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
Std
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Std
Automatic lights activation
Std
Automatic wipers activation
Std
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Std (opt Suede-cloth)
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std (opt Electric)
Steering adjustment (reach)
Std (opt Electric)
Electric steering column-adjustment
Opt
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
Opt
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
Std
Rear entertainment system
Opt
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
Electric
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
Std
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
-
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
Std
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
Std
PDC (rear)
Std
PDC with reverse view
Rear (opt Surround View)
PDC with reverse view, guidance
Rear
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
Opt Surround View
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
R20 (opt R21 / Opt R22)
Rear tyres
R20 (opt R21 / Opt R22)
Xenon headlamps
LED
LED headlamps
Std (opt Laser)
Daytime running lights
LED
Headlamp cleaning system
Std
Front foglamps
-
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Std
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Auto
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
Std
Side mirrors with heating function
Std
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
-
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
Std
Rear spoiler
Std
Roof rails
Opt
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
Opt Fixed Panoramic / Opt Sliding Panoramic
Sunroof (panoramic)
Opt Fixed / Opt Sliding
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
Opt Detachable / Opt Electric Deployable
Technical
Number of cylinders
V6
Engine capacity
2993
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
221 / 4000
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
700 / 1500
0-100 km/h (claimed)
6.5
Top speed (km/h)
241
Combined power output (if hybrid)
221
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
700
Power/Mass
113
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
Std
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Diesel
Tank capacity
66
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
Std
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
6.4
CO2 emissions (g/km)
167
Transmission
Automatic
Gears
8
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
Std
Launch control
Std
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
-
Low range
-
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
Std
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
Std
Electronically adjustable suspension
Adaptive
Adaptive air suspension
Std
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
-
Safety belt height adjustment
-
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
-
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
Std
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
-
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Std
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
Std
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
Std
Adaptive headlamps
Std
Adaptive cruise control
Opt
Collision warning + auto brake
Std
Collision warning
-
Head-up display
Opt
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
Std
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Std (opt Lane Keep Assist)
Blind spot monitor
Std
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Keyless (opt Activity Key)
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
Std
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
Std
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
3
Warranty (distance)
100000
Service interval distance
-
Service interval indicator
Std
Service plan (years)
-
Service plan (distance)
-
Maintenance plan (years)
5
Maintenance plan (distance)
100000