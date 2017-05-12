Mazda CX-5 2.2DE AWD Akera

Mazda CX-5 2.2DE AWD AkeraAdd to compare
Main
Price (R)
R557,500
Power (kW@r/min)
129@4500
Torque (N.m@r/min)
420@2000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
9.5
Top speed (km/h)
206
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
5.9
CO2 emissions (g/km)
155
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
SUV
Doors
5
Number of seats
-
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Diesel
Introduction date
2017-05-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4550
Wheelbase length
2700
Width (excl. mirrors)
1840
Height
1680
Kerb weight
1733
Turning circle
11
Tank capacity
58
Payload
-
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
-
Break-over angle
-
Departure angle
-
Ground clearance (min/max)
-
Wading depth
-
Towing capacity (braked)
-
Towing capacity (unbraked)
-
Spare wheel
-
Space saver spare wheel
-
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
-
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
10
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
Std
Audio system with USB input
Front + Rear
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Std
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
-
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
-
12V power socket
-
Headlamp adjustment
Auto
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Std
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Open
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
-
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
Driver Electric
Electric driver`s seat
Std
Electric front passenger seat
-
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
-
Heated front seats
-
Massaging front seats
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
-
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
-
Leather upholstery
Std
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
-
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
-
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
-
Auto-dim rearview mirror
-
Automatic lights activation
Std
Automatic wipers activation
Std
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
-
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std
Steering adjustment (reach)
Std
Electric steering column-adjustment
-
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
-
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
Std
Rear entertainment system
-
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
-
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
-
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
Std
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
-
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
Std
PDC (rear)
Std
PDC with reverse view
Rear
PDC with reverse view, guidance
-
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
-
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
225/55 R19
Rear tyres
225/55 R19
Xenon headlamps
LED
LED headlamps
Std
Daytime running lights
Std
Headlamp cleaning system
-
Front foglamps
Std
Rear foglamp/s
-
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
-
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Auto
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
Std
Side mirrors with heating function
-
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
-
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
Std
Rear spoiler
Std
Roof rails
-
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
Std
Sunroof (panoramic)
-
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
-
Technical
Number of cylinders
I4
Engine capacity
2191
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
129 / 4500
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
420 / 2000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
9.5
Top speed (km/h)
206
Combined power output (if hybrid)
129
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
420
Power/Mass
74.4
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
-
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Diesel
Tank capacity
58
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
Std
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
5.9
CO2 emissions (g/km)
155
Transmission
Automatic
Gears
6
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
-
Launch control
-
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
-
Low range
-
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
-
Variable-assist power steering
-
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
-
Electronically adjustable suspension
-
Adaptive air suspension
-
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
-
Safety belt height adjustment
-
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Std
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
-
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
Std
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Std
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
-
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
Std
Adaptive headlamps
LED
Adaptive cruise control
-
Collision warning + auto brake
-
Collision warning
Std
Head-up display
Std
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
-
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Std + Lane Keeping Assist
Blind spot monitor
Std
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Keyless
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
-
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
-
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
3
Warranty (distance)
Unlimited
Service interval distance
Unlimited
Service interval indicator
-
Service plan (years)
3
Service plan (distance)
Unlimited
Maintenance plan (years)
-
Maintenance plan (distance)
-