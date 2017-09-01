Mercedes-Benz E400 cabriolet 4Matic

Mercedes-Benz E400 cabriolet 4MaticAdd to compare
Main
Price (R)
R1,142,936
Power (kW@r/min)
245@5250-6000
Torque (N.m@r/min)
480@1600-4000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
5.5
Top speed (km/h)
250
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
8.6
CO2 emissions (g/km)
194
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
Cabriolet
Doors
2
Number of seats
4
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Petrol
Introduction date
2017-09-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4826
Wheelbase length
2873
Width (excl. mirrors)
1860
Height
1430
Kerb weight
1845
Turning circle
11.6
Tank capacity
66
Payload
515
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
-
Break-over angle
-
Departure angle
-
Ground clearance (min/max)
-
Wading depth
-
Towing capacity (braked)
1800
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
-
Space saver spare wheel
-
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Std
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
-
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
Std
Audio system with USB input
Std
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Opt
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Front + Rear
12V power socket
Front + Rear
Headlamp adjustment
Auto
Headlamp-on warning
Std
Keyless entry/start
Opt
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Opt / Opt + Hands-free
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
Opt
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
Front Electric
Electric driver`s seat
Partial (opt Full)
Electric front passenger seat
Partial (opt Full)
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
Opt Front
Heated front seats
Std
Massaging front seats
Opt
Ventilated front seats
Opt
Headrest air heating
Front
Sports front seats
-
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
-
Leather upholstery
Std
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
Opt
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
Driver
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Std
Automatic lights activation
Std
Automatic wipers activation
Std
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Std
Multi-function steering wheel
Std + Touch Control Buttons
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std (opt Electric)
Steering adjustment (reach)
Std (opt Electric)
Electric steering column-adjustment
Opt
Front seatback pockets
Std
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
-
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
Std
Rear entertainment system
-
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
-
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
-
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
Std
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
-
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
Std
PDC (rear)
Std
PDC with reverse view
Rear
PDC with reverse view, guidance
Std
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
Opt
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
245/45 R18 (opt 245/40 R19)
Rear tyres
245/45 R18 (opt 275/35 R19)
Xenon headlamps
LED (opt LED Multi-beam)
LED headlamps
Std (opt Multi-beam)
Daytime running lights
LED
Headlamp cleaning system
-
Front foglamps
Opt
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Opt
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Std
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
Std
Side mirrors with heating function
Std
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Std
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
-
Rear spoiler
-
Roof rails
-
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
-
Sunroof (panoramic)
-
Folding roof
Electric-folding Soft-top
Towbar/trailer hitch
Opt
Technical
Number of cylinders
V6
Engine capacity
2996
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
245/5250-6000
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
480/1600-4000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
5.5
Top speed (km/h)
250
Combined power output (if hybrid)
245
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
480
Power/Mass
133
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
-
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Petrol
Tank capacity
66
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
Std
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
8.6
CO2 emissions (g/km)
194
Transmission
Automatic
Gears
9
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
Std
Launch control
-
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
-
Low range
-
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
Std
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
Std
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
Opt Rear
Electronically adjustable suspension
Adaptive
Adaptive air suspension
Opt
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
Front + Outer Rear
Safety belt height adjustment
Front
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear I-Size
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Std
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
Opt
Airbags (total)
7
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
Std
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
Std
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
-
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
-
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
Opt
Adaptive headlamps
Opt LED
Adaptive cruise control
Opt
Collision warning + auto brake
Std
Collision warning
Std
Head-up display
Opt
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
-
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Opt
Blind spot monitor
Opt
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Remote (opt Keyless)
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
Std
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
Std
Tyre pressure sensors
Std
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
2
Warranty (distance)
Unlimited
Service interval distance
-
Service interval indicator
Std
Service plan (years)
-
Service plan (distance)
-
Maintenance plan (years)
6
Maintenance plan (distance)
100000