Nissan X-Trail 1.6dCi Visia

Main
Price (R)
R392,900
Power (kW@r/min)
96@4000
Torque (N.m@r/min)
320@1750
0-100 km/h (claimed)
10.5
Top speed (km/h)
188
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
5.1
CO2 emissions (g/km)
134
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
SUV
Doors
5
Number of seats
7
Driven wheels
Front
Fuel type
Diesel
Introduction date
2017-10-23
Discontinued
-
Total length
4640
Wheelbase length
2705
Width (excl. mirrors)
Height
1710
Kerb weight
1587
Turning circle
11.2
Tank capacity
60
Payload
597
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
Load area length
Load area width
Approach angle
17.2
Break-over angle
18.8
Departure angle
25.0
Ground clearance (min/max)
209
Wading depth
Towing capacity (braked)
1500
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
-
Space saver spare wheel
T155/90 D17
Tyre repair kit
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
4
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
-
Audio system with USB input
Std
Infotainment screen
Split-view infotainment screen
Navigation system
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Front Heating+cooling + Rear
12V power socket
3
Headlamp adjustment
Std
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
Front
Electric driver`s seat
Electric front passenger seat
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
Heated front seats
Massaging front seats
Ventilated front seats
Headrest air heating
Sports front seats
Front armrest/s
Adustable front armrest/s
Leather upholstery
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Automatic lights activation
Automatic wipers activation
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std
Steering adjustment (reach)
Std
Electric steering column-adjustment
Front seatback pockets
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
Ventilated rear seats
Massaging rear seats
Rear armrest/s
Std
Rear entertainment system
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
-
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
Std
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
Std
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
Storage compartment (front armrest)
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
Std
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
PDC (front)
PDC (rear)
PDC with reverse view
PDC with reverse view, guidance
Side-view camera system
Surround-view camera system
-
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
225/65 R17
Rear tyres
225/65 R17
Xenon headlamps
-
LED headlamps
Daytime running lights
LED
Headlamp cleaning system
Front foglamps
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Std
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
Std
Side mirrors with heating function
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
Std
Rear spoiler
Std
Roof rails
-
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
Sunroof (panoramic)
Folding roof
Towbar/trailer hitch
-
Technical
Number of cylinders
I4
Engine capacity
1598
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
96 / 4000
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
-
0-100 km/h (claimed)
10.5
Top speed (km/h)
188
Combined power output (if hybrid)
96
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
320
Power/Mass
-
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
Variable valve lift
Fuel type
Diesel
Tank capacity
60
Braking energy recuperation
Engine stop/start
-
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
5.1
CO2 emissions (g/km)
134
Transmission
Manual
Gears
6
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
Launch control
Limited-slip differential
Driven wheels
Front
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
Low range
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
-
Variable-assist power steering
Variable ratio active steering
Sports suspension
Self-levelling suspension
Electronically adjustable suspension
Adaptive air suspension
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
Front
Safety belt height adjustment
Front
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
Front passenger airbag deactivation
-
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
Rear occupant observation mirror
High beam assist
Adaptive headlamps
Adaptive cruise control
Collision warning + auto brake
-
Collision warning
Head-up display
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Blind spot monitor
Infrared camera
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Remote
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
Std
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
Tyre pressure sensors
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
6
Warranty (distance)
150000
Service interval distance
90000
Service interval indicator
Service plan (years)
3
Service plan (distance)
90000
Maintenance plan (years)
Maintenance plan (distance)