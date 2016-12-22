Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

Porsche Cayenne Platinum EditionAdd to compare
Main
Price (R)
R1,031,000
Power (kW@r/min)
220@6300
Torque (N.m@r/min)
400@3000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
7.7
Top speed (km/h)
230
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
9.2
CO2 emissions (g/km)
215
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
SUV
Doors
5
Number of seats
5
Driven wheels
All
Fuel type
Petrol
Introduction date
2016-05-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4846
Wheelbase length
2895
Width (excl. mirrors)
1939
Height
1705
Kerb weight
2040
Turning circle
-
Tank capacity
85
Payload
-
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
26.0 (29.5 With Opt Air Suspension)
Break-over angle
20.5 (24.5 With Opt Air Suspension)
Departure angle
24.5 (27.5 With Opt Air Suspension)
Ground clearance (min/max)
215 (268 With Opt Air Suspension)
Wading depth
500 (555 With Air Suspension)
Towing capacity (braked)
-
Towing capacity (unbraked)
-
Spare wheel
Opt
Space saver spare wheel
Std
Tyre repair kit
Std
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Std
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
10
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
Opt
Audio system with USB input
Opt
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Std
Bluetooth connectivity
Opt
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Front + Rear
12V power socket
5 (2 Front + 1 Centre + 1 Rear + 1 Boot)
Headlamp adjustment
Auto
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Opt
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Std
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
-
Electric driver`s seat
Partial (opt Full)
Electric front passenger seat
Partial (opt Full)
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
Opt Driver / Opt Front
Heated front seats
Std
Massaging front seats
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
Front
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
Std
Leather upholstery
Partial Suede-cloth + Leather (opt Leather)
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
Opt
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
Std
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Std
Automatic lights activation
Std
Automatic wipers activation
Std
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Std (opt Suede-cloth)
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std
Steering adjustment (reach)
Std
Electric steering column-adjustment
-
Front seatback pockets
Std
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
-
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
Std
Rear entertainment system
Opt
Rear screen sunblind
-
Rear side window sunblinds
Opt Electric
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
Std
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
Std
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
-
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
-
Storage compartment (front armrest)
Std
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
-
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
Std
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
Std
PDC (rear)
Std
PDC with reverse view
Opt Rear
PDC with reverse view, guidance
Opt
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
-
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
275/45 R20
Rear tyres
275/45 R20
Xenon headlamps
Std
LED headlamps
-
Daytime running lights
LED
Headlamp cleaning system
Std
Front foglamps
Std
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
Opt
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Std
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
-
Side mirrors with heating function
Std
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
Opt
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Std
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
Std
Rear spoiler
Std
Roof rails
Opt
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
Opt / Opt Panoramic
Sunroof (panoramic)
Opt
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
Opt Removable / Opt Electric
Technical
Number of cylinders
V6
Engine capacity
3598
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
220 / 6300
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
400 / 3000
0-100 km/h (claimed)
7.7
Top speed (km/h)
230
Combined power output (if hybrid)
220
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
400
Power/Mass
107.8
Turbocharger
-
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
Std
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Petrol
Tank capacity
85
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
Std
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
9.2
CO2 emissions (g/km)
215
Transmission
Automatic
Gears
8
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
Opt
Launch control
-
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
All
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
-
Low range
-
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
-
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
Opt
Electronically adjustable suspension
Opt
Adaptive air suspension
Opt
Safety
NCAP safety rating
N/a
Pre-tensioning safety belts
Front + Outer Rear
Safety belt height adjustment
Front
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear (opt Front Passenger)
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Std
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
-
Airbags (total)
8 (opt 10)
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
Std
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
Opt
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Std
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
-
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
-
Adaptive headlamps
Std
Adaptive cruise control
Opt
Collision warning + auto brake
-
Collision warning
-
Head-up display
-
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
-
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Opt
Blind spot monitor
Opt
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Remote (opt Keyless)
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
Std
Exterior convenience lighting
-
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
Opt
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
2
Warranty (distance)
Unlimited
Service interval distance
-
Service interval indicator
Std
Service plan (years)
-
Service plan (distance)
-
Maintenance plan (years)
3 (opt 5)
Maintenance plan (distance)
90000