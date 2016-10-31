Volvo S90 T5 Inscription

Volvo S90 T5 InscriptionAdd to compare
- Image gallery
Main
Price (R)
R722,006
Power (kW@r/min)
187@5500
Torque (N.m@r/min)
350@1500-4800
0-100 km/h (claimed)
6.8
Top speed (km/h)
230
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
6.5
CO2 emissions (g/km)
149
General
Country manufactured
-
Body shape
Sedan
Doors
4
Number of seats
5
Driven wheels
Front
Fuel type
Petrol
Introduction date
2016-12-01
Discontinued
-
Total length
4963
Wheelbase length
2941
Width (excl. mirrors)
1879
Height
1443
Kerb weight
1674
Turning circle
11.8
Tank capacity
55
Payload
548
Luggage capacity
-
Load area depth
-
Load area length
-
Load area width
-
Approach angle
-
Break-over angle
-
Departure angle
-
Ground clearance (min/max)
152
Wading depth
-
Towing capacity (braked)
1800
Towing capacity (unbraked)
750
Spare wheel
-
Space saver spare wheel
Std T125/80 R18
Tyre repair kit
-
Interior
Air-conditioner
Std
Automatic climate control
Std
Four-zone climate control
-
Cabin air-freshener system
-
Audio system
-
Radio Data System (RDS)
-
Number of speakers
-
Audio system with media support
-
Audio system with auxiliary input
Std
Audio system with USB input
Std
Infotainment screen
Std
Split-view infotainment screen
-
Navigation system
Std
Bluetooth connectivity
Std
Rev counter
-
Ambient temperature display
Std
Onboard computer
Std
Overhead reading lamps
-
Ambient/mood interior lighting
-
Cup/bottle holders
Front + Rear
12V power socket
Boot
Headlamp adjustment
Auto
Headlamp-on warning
-
Keyless entry/start
Opt
Remote tailgate/bootlid release
-
Electric tailgate/bootlid
Opt (opt Hands-free)
Remote fuel flap unlock
-
Electric windows
Std
Electric window one-touch: driver
-
Soft-close doors
-
Driver`s seat easy-entry/exit
-
Height-adjustable driver`s seat
-
Lumbar support
Front Electric
Electric driver`s seat
Std
Electric front passenger seat
Height (opt Full)
Electric seat adjustment (memory)
Driver (opt Front Passenger)
Heated front seats
Opt
Massaging front seats
Opt
Ventilated front seats
Opt
Headrest air heating
-
Sports front seats
-
Front armrest/s
Std
Adustable front armrest/s
-
Leather upholstery
Std
Suede-cloth upholstery
-
Electrically-adjustable mirrors
Std
Electric mirror adjustment (memory)
Std
Auto-dim exterior mirrors
Opt
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Std
Automatic lights activation
Std
Automatic wipers activation
Std
Leather gearknob
-
Leather steering wheel
Std (opt Leather + Wood)
Multi-function steering wheel
Std
Steering wheel w. voice control
-
Steering wheel w. cruise control
-
Steering wheel w. heating
-
Steering adjustment (rake)
Std
Steering adjustment (reach)
Std
Electric steering column-adjustment
-
Front seatback pockets
-
Front seatback fold-down trays
-
Heated rear seats
Opt
Ventilated rear seats
-
Massaging rear seats
-
Rear armrest/s
Std
Rear entertainment system
-
Rear screen sunblind
Opt Rear Electric
Rear side window sunblinds
Opt
Rear seat backrest angle adjustment
-
Rear seat fore-aft adjustment
-
Rear seat electric adjustment
-
Rear seat fold-down function
Std (opt Electric)
Rear seat split function
Std
Rear seat electric fold-down function
Opt (refer Option Power Folding Rear Backrest)
Storage compartment (under boot floor)
Std
Storage compartment (front armrest)
Std
Storage compartment (under seats)
-
230V power socket
Opt Rear
Luggage area cargo hooks
-
Luggage net/cover
-
Soft-close tailgate/bootlid
-
PDC (front)
Opt
PDC (rear)
Std
PDC with reverse view
Opt Rear
PDC with reverse view, guidance
-
Side-view camera system
-
Surround-view camera system
Opt Surround View
Exterior
Alloy wheels
Std
Front tyres
255/40 R19 (opt 255/35 R20)
Rear tyres
255/40 R19 (opt 255/35 R20)
Xenon headlamps
LED
LED headlamps
Std
Daytime running lights
LED
Headlamp cleaning system
Std
Front foglamps
LED
Rear foglamp/s
Std
High-mounted brake lamp
Std
LED taillamps
-
Front bumper finish
-
Heated windscreen
-
Wheel arch mouldings
-
Side mirrors with electrical adjustment
Std
Side mirrors with integrated indicators
Std
Side mirrors with heating function
-
Door side mouldings
-
Side step plates/running boards
-
Door handles finish
-
Tinted windows
Std
Rear bumper finish
-
Rear screen demister
Std
Rear screen wiper
-
Rear spoiler
-
Roof rails
-
Aerodynamic body kit
-
Sunroof
Opt
Sunroof (panoramic)
-
Folding roof
-
Towbar/trailer hitch
-
Technical
Number of cylinders
I4
Engine capacity
1969
Maximum power (kW@r/min)
187/5500
Peak torque (N.m@r/min)
350/1500-4800
0-100 km/h (claimed)
6.8
Top speed (km/h)
230
Combined power output (if hybrid)
187
Combined torque output (if hybrid)
350
Power/Mass
95.0
Turbocharger
Std
Turbocharger + intercooler
-
Supercharger
-
Variable valve timing
-
Variable valve lift
-
Fuel type
Petrol
Tank capacity
55
Braking energy recuperation
-
Engine stop/start
Std
Fuel consumption (claimed, L/100 km)
6.5
CO2 emissions (g/km)
149
Transmission
Automatic
Gears
8
Sequential gearshift override
-
Gear shift paddles
Opt
Launch control
-
Limited-slip differential
-
Driven wheels
Front
All-wheel drive
-
All-wheel drive selection
-
Diff lock
-
Low range
-
Power steering
Std
Electric power steering
-
Variable-assist power steering
Std
Variable ratio active steering
-
Sports suspension
-
Self-levelling suspension
-
Electronically adjustable suspension
Opt Adaptive
Adaptive air suspension
Opt
Safety
NCAP safety rating
-
Pre-tensioning safety belts
Front + Rear
Safety belt height adjustment
-
ISOFIX child seat mountings
Outer Rear
ABS
-
EBD
Std
Brake assist
Std
Electronic traction control
Std
Electronic stability control
Std
Trailer stability assist
-
Airbags (total)
6
Driver Airbag
Std
Dual-stage driver airbag
-
Driver knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag
Std
Dual-stage front passenger airbag
-
Passenger knee airbag
-
Front passenger airbag deactivation
Std
Side airbags (front)
Std
Side airbags (rear)
-
Curtain airbags
Std
Anti-whiplash front headrests
-
Electric window anti-pinch function
-
Child-proof safety lock
Std
Child-proof safety lock (electric)
Std
Rear occupant observation mirror
-
High beam assist
Std
Adaptive headlamps
-
Adaptive cruise control
Std
Collision warning + auto brake
Std
Collision warning
Std
Head-up display
Opt
Electro-mechanical parking brake
Std
Hill start assist
Std
Hill descent control
-
Attention assist
-
Lane departure warning
Lane Keeping Aid
Blind spot monitor
Opt
Infrared camera
-
Infrared camera with pedestrian recognition
-
Security
Alarm
-
Immobiliser
-
Central locking
Remote (opt Keyless)
Central locking (remote)
Std
Central locking (selective unlock)
-
Auto-locking doors
-
Exterior convenience lighting
Std
Key fob panic button
-
Run-flat tyres
-
Tyre pressure sensors
Std
Locking wheel bolts
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Spare wheel lock
-
Warranty
Warranty (years)
5
Warranty (distance)
100000
Service interval distance
-
Service interval indicator
Std
Service plan (years)
-
Service plan (distance)
-
Maintenance plan (years)
5
Maintenance plan (distance)
100000