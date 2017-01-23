Win 10 double tickets to Cape Town Motor Show from 27-29 January 2017 valued at R200 each

We’ve got 10 double-tickets to the Cape Town Motor Show to give away, with each prize valued at R200! Simply answer the easy question below to stand a chance of winning!

The inaugural show – which will be held in association with the City of Cape Town and Heart 104.9 FM – takes place from 27 to 29 January 2017 at Sun International’s GrandWest. It promises a weekend of incredible fun with a broad appeal to all car and bike buffs, petrol-heads and the entire family, with loads of entertainment on offer.

Exhibitions will include a range of domestic and imported vehicles, numerous accessories and auto-related stands, competition vehicles, antique and collector cars, pimped-up rides, sound-off competitions, virtual simulations, car wrapping, drifting, a large 4×4 outside area, live music and more…

For more information, go to www.capetownmotorshow.co.za. Tickets can be booked via Computicket (R100 per person, R250 special for a family of four, R60 for pensioners and kids between 12 and 17 and free for children under the age of 12 years).

To enter, simply answer the easy question and complete the entry form below.



Question: what is the name of this new motor show? *

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *

Would you like to receive: Weekly editorial newsletter Weekly promo mailer (latest industry news, specials and offers)

Magazine subscribers I am a subscriber to CAR magazine



Competition closes 25 January 2017 and the winners will be drawn on 25 January 2017.

Competition rules: 1. Entry is open to anyone except employees (and their immediate families) of RamsayMedia and associated agencies. 2. Only one online entry per person. 3. Competition runs until 25 January 2017. 4. We will draw the winner(s) by 25 January 2017. 5. The prize is not redeemable for cash. 6. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. 7. Regrettably, only South African residents are eligible for prizes. 8. By entering this competition, you agree to receive future correspondence from CAR magazine. You can opt out at any stage by: Sending an e-mail containing the relevant details with the subject line “opt out” to carmailers@ramsaymedia.co.za; or (b) Sending an SMS including the word “STOP” to 31699. Standard SMS rates apply. 9. For the complete set of competition rules, click here.