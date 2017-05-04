Win a full vinyl wrap for your car (worth R20 000)!

To celebrate Project MX-5’s new look (read all about it here), CARmag.co.za and GT Graphics, in conjunction with Avery Dennison vehicle wrapping film, ​is giving away a full exterior vinyl wrap for a passenger car, worth R20 000. If you are based in the Cape Town area, or can make your way here with your vehicle, ​enter the competition and stand the chance to win!

How to enter:

Answer the question below and complete the entry form below. Only one entry per person.

Question: Where did Project MX-5 finish in the Kent Homes Fine Car championship in its rookie year? *

Competition closes 25 May 2017 and the winners will be drawn on 29 May 2017.

Competition rules

1. Entry is open to anyone except employees (and their immediate families) of RamsayMedia and associated agencies. 2. Only one online entry per person. 3. Competition runs until 25 May 2017. 4. We will draw the winner(s) by 29 May 2017. 5. The prize is not redeemable for cash. 6. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. 7. Regrettably, only South African residents are eligible for prizes. 8. By entering this competition, you agree to receive future correspondence from CAR. 9. You can opt out at any stage by: (a) Sending an e-mail containing the relevant details with the subject line “opt out” to carmailers@ramsaymedia.co.za; or (b) Sending an SMS including the word “STOP” to 31699. Standard SMS rates apply. 10. For the complete set of competition rules, click here.