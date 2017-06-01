Win a pair of Oakley sunglasses worth R2 890

Dynamic Vision is giving away a pair of Oakley Sunglasses

South Africa is renowned for its all-year-round sunshine and high levels of ultraviolet (UV) light. While this encourages loads of outdoor activity, lots of time in the sun can be bad for your eyes. Regardless of the season, South Africans should be as diligent about wearing UV protected eyewear as they are about slathering themselves with sun block.

Dynamic Vision, South Africa’s branded fashion eye wear destination, offers a wide range of sunglasses to suit different eye-care needs and is giving one lucky reader a chance to win. The winner will receive a pair of “Oakley CrossrangeTM” sunglasses, that allows active men to adapt style and performance to every occasion, to the value of R2890.00

For more information on your nearest Dynamic Vision practice, please visit www.dynamicvisionsa.co.za or view the Dynamicvisionsa Facebook page. Dynamic Vision – “We change the way the world sees you”

To enter simply complete the entry form below.

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *

Would you like to receive: Weekly editorial newsletter Weekly promo mailer (latest industry news, specials and offers)

Magazine subscribers I am a subscriber to CAR magazine



Competition rules

1. Entry is open to anyone except employees (and their immediate families) of RamsayMedia and associated agencies. 2. Only one online entry per person. 3. Competition runs until 30 June 2017. 4. We will draw the winners by 05 July 2017. 5. The prize is not redeemable for cash. 6. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. 7. Regrettably, only South African residents are eligible for prizes. 8. By entering this competition, you agree to receive future correspondence from CAR. 9. You can opt out at any stage by: (a) Sending an e-mail containing the relevant details with the subject line “opt out”to carmailers@ramsaymedia.co.za ;or (b) Sending an SMS including the word “STOP” to 31699. Standard SMS rates apply. 10. For the complete set of competition rules, click here 11. This competition is only open to entrants over the age of 18.