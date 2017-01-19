WIN double tickets to ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’!

Win one of 75 double tickets to screenings of xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE on Thursday 26 January 2017 at the Mall of Africa, Gateway and Cape Gate…

Free popcorn, soft drinks and cinema glasses will be provided to all winners.

xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

Cast: Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Rory McCann, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson

Synopsis: The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete-turned-government-operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box.

Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and badass attitude, xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film…

Mall of Africa, Johannesburg

The screening will take place at Ster-Kinekor at 19:30 on Thursday 26 January 2017.

Gateway, Durban

The screening will take place at Ster-Kinekor at 19:30 on Thursday 26 January 2017.

Cape Gate, Cape Town

The screening will take place at Ster-Kinekor at 19:30 on Thursday 26 January 2017.

Who plays the role of Xander Cage?

