Win one of 3 pairs of INVU sunglasses valued at R900 per pair

Dynamic Vision is giving away a pair of INVU sunglasses

Sunglasses are an essential part of every summer look. The correct pair of sunglasses can transform your look from average to fabulous in a few seconds, especially if they are one of the latest crop of celeb-approved shades. Get summer-ready and take the shortcut to stellar summer style with trendy fashion frames from Dynamic Vision stores countrywide.

Dynamic Vision, South Africa’s leading supplier of branded eyewear offers a wide range of fashion sunglasses and is giving three lucky readers a chance to win. The winners will each receive a pair of INVU sunglasses to the value of R900. The metal navigator with green polarised lenses is simple with an elegant design.

For more information on your nearest Dynamic Vision practice, please visit www.dynamicvisionsa.co.za or view the Dynamicvisionsa Facebook or Twitter page.

Dynamic Vision – “We change the way the world sees you”

To stand a chance of winning one of these INVU sunglasses, simply complete the entry form below.

To enter simply complete the entry form below.

Name * First Last

Daytime telephone number *

Email *

Terms and conditions * I understand and agree By checking the box above you declare that you have read, understand and agree to the competition rules, as stipulated below.

Would you like to receive: Weekly editorial newsletter Weekly promo mailer (latest industry news, specials and offers)



Competition rules

1. Entry is open to anyone except employees (and their immediate families) of RamsayMedia and associated agencies. 2. Only one online entry per person. 3. Competition runs until 31 October 2017. 4. We will draw the winners by 06 November 2017. 5. The prize is not redeemable for cash. 6. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. 7. Regrettably, only South African residents are eligible for prizes. 8. By entering this competition, you agree to receive future correspondence from CAR. 9. You can opt out at any stage by: (a) Sending an e-mail containing the relevant details with the subject line “opt out”to carmailers@ramsaymedia.co.za ;or (b) Sending an SMS including the word “STOP” to 31699. Standard SMS rates apply. 10. For the complete set of competition rules, click here. 11. This competition is only open to entrants over the age of 18.