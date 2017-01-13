WIN with CAR’s 2017 Top 12 Best Buys readers’ choice

After an eventful year of exciting new model introductions and facelifts to existing vehicle ranges in 2016, it’s time for you to choose your favourites for the dozen award categories of the 2017 CAR Top 12 Best Buys, brought to you in association with Tracker. There are great prizes up for grabs.

CAR’s 2017 instalment of our annual Top 12 best buys will be the 18th time we’ve rounded up all of the major players in the local automotive sphere to see who tops their respective segments. The CAR team’s overall selections will be unveiled in the March 2017 issue, but right now we’re looking to you – our readers – to provide us with YOUR choices for each of the 12 segments in our online poll below.

At the end of the survey, we’ll draw 10 random names from the list of respondents. Each of them will win a 12-month subscription to CAR magazine, valued at R443.

Name First Last

Phone

Email

Best budget car (under R160k) * Chevrolet Spark 1,2 Campus Honda Brio 1,2 Comfort Renault Sandero 66 kW turbo Expression Suzuki Celerio 1,0 GA Suzuki Celerio 1,0 GL Suzuki Swift DZire 1,2 GA Toyota Aygo 1,0

BEST LIGHT HATCHBACK * Ford Fiesta Hyundai i20 Kia Rio Mazda2 Opel Corsa Peugeot 208 Renault Clio Toyota Yaris Volkswagen Polo Volkswagen Polo Vivo

BEST LIGHT SEDAN * Ford Figo Honda Ballade Kia Rio Nissan Almera Suzuki Ciaz Toyota Etios Volkswagen Polo Volkswagen Polo Vivo

BEST COMPACT HATCHBACK * Audi A3/A3 Sportback BMW 1 Series Ford Focus Hyundai i30 Mazda3 Opel Astra Peugeot 308 Renault Megane Volkswagen Golf Volvo V40

BEST COMPACT SEDAN * Audi A3 Chevrolet Cruze Ford Focus Honda Civic Kia Cerato Mazda3 Nissan Sentra Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla Quest Volkswagen Jetta

COMPACT EXECUTIVE CAR * Audi A4 BMW 3 Series Ford Fusion Jaguar XE Lexus IS Lexus ES Mercedes-Benz C-Class Subaru Legacy Volkswagen Passat Volvo S60

BEST LUXURY CAR * Audi A6 Audi A7 Sportback Bentley Continental BMW 7 Series Jaguar XF Lexus GS Maserati Quattroporte Mercedes-Benz E-Class Mercedes-Benz S-Class Rolls-Royce Ghost

BEST PERFORMANCE CAR * Mercedes-AMG GT S Audi R8 V10 Plus Audi RS6 Avant BMW i8 Ferrari 488 Spider Jaguar F-Type SVR Mazda MX-5 McLaren 570S Nissan GT-R Porsche 718 Boxster S

BEST LIGHT SUV/CROSSOVER * Ford EcoSport Honda BR-V Jeep Renegade Kia Soul Mazda CX-3 Nissan Juke Opel Mokka Renault Captur Renault Duster Suzuki Vitara

COMPACT SUV/CROSSOVER * Audi Q3 BMW X1 Ford Kuga Honda HR-V Land Rover Discovery Sport Mercedes-Benz GLC Nissan Qashqai Porsche Macan Toyota RAV4 Volkswagen Tiguan

BEST SUV/CROSSOVER * Audi Q7 BMW X5 Ford Everest Mercedes-Benz GLE Porsche Cayenne Range Rover Sport Toyota Fortuner Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Volkswagen Touareg Volvo XC90

BEST DOUBLE-CAB * Fiat Professional Fullback Ford Ranger Foton Tunland GWM Steed 5E GWM Steed 6 Isuzu KB JMC Vigus Mazda BT-50 Toyota Hilux Volkswagen Amarok



This shortlist of candidates for CAR’s annual Top 12 Best Buys awards was compiled on 12 January 2017, in conjunction with the CAR team voting for the winners of the 12 categories (the Top 12 Best Buys feature will appear in the March 2017 issue). Only those vehicles that were available to buy at this time were deemed eligible for inclusion on this shortlist, and that’s why it excludes notable models such as the upcoming new BMW 5 Series, Nissan Navara and Audi Q2. They, and many others, will be in the running for 2018’s awards.

Competition rules: 1. Entry is open to anyone except employees (and their immediate families) of RamsayMedia and associated agencies. 2. Only one online entry per person. 3. Competition runs until 31 January 2017 . 4. We will draw the winner(s) by 03 February 2017. 5. The prize is not redeemable for cash. 6. Prizes not claimed within 3 months will be forfeited. 7. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. 8. Regrettably, only South African residents are eligible for prizes. 9. By entering this competition, you agree to receive future correspondence from CAR. You can opt out at any stage by: (a) Sending an email containing the relevant details with the subject line “opt out” to carmailers@ramsaymedia.co.za; or (b) Sending an SMS including the word “STOP” to 31699. Standard SMS rates apply. 10. For the complete set of competition rules, click here.