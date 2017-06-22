Digital Dealer 2017 speaker bio: Justin Coetzee - CARmag.co.za

Justin Coetzee: GoMetro CEO

Topic: Mobility trends



Justin is the founder of GoMetro, a mobile startup based in Cape Town. GoMetro (Pty) Ltd is an A-to-B technology company. We map transport around the world – leveraging mobile technology and big data to improve the way we move. The company is headquartered in Cape Town, and is a member of the Silicon Cape initiative in fostering globally-competitive technology companies at the bottom of Africa. GoMetro has received investment from notable angel investors Michael Jordaan, Michael Pfaff, Derek Prout-Jones and Kevin Harris. GoMetro was awarded the “Best Innovation in a Growth Market” at the San Francisco Mobile Global Forum in 2014 for it’s Metrorail train times app. In 2015, Frost & Sullivan awarded GoMetro a Global Best Practice Award in Transportation Value Added Services.

Justin is a civil engineer by background, with a Masters Degree in Transportation Engineering from the University of Stellenbosch. He designed and built roads and related physical infrastructure all over South Africa – until he realized that a sustainable city system relies on vibrant public transportation systems, and not on more tarmac or lanes.