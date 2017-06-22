Digital Dealer 2017 speaker bio: Madhu Nutakki - CARmag.co.za

Madhu Nutakki, Chief Digital Officer at Nissan Motor Corporation

Madhu Nutakki is the Chief Digital Officer at Nissan Motor Corporation. In this role, he is responsible for championing the customer experience strategy and redefining the engagement across all digital touch points. Creating a frictionless customer journey through the discovery, consideration, purchase and maintenance phases is a key focus for this role. Exploiting the digital trends across machine learning, mobile and personalization, Nissan seeks to establish a leadership position in the market.

In this role Mr. Nutakki is creating strategic partnerships with Innovation hubs to rapidly deploy capabilities in multiple markets. Focus on Data and Analytics to drive personalization and mobile discovery moments will drive new business strategies. Madhu Nutakki is a visionary, seasoned and a global executive leader with 22 years of driving technology and business model transformation initiatives. With passion to make an impact his leadership has inspired teams in Fortune 50 companies to pivot to new business models, new experiences and innovative value-creation models that drive shareholder value.

He has a strong track record in building high performance teams, scaling, transforming and re-positioning of global businesses for the digital age. Deep expertise in Digital Transformation, Digital Marketing, Cloud models, global platforms and ecosystems development to foster innovation. Broad set of competencies from strategy, incubation and executing at scale with stellar consumer focus and extensive experience in pivoting the multitude of industries including Health, Commercial & Personal Insurance. He is an active blogger on a variety of digital topics. His personal passion is about bridging the gender inequality through teaching young girls about STEM to pursue careers in technology. He is an avid marathon runner and has successfully completed several.