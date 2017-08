Shaun Brashaw: Altech Netstar’s Chief Technology Officer

Shaun has over 20 years’ experience in operational and technical roles in the fleet management and telematics field, spanning South Africa, Africa, and beyond. He has developed complex strategies and solutions with global reach. As Altech Netstar’s Chief Technology Officer, he is the driving force behind the innovative and award-winning technology and solutions that are part of Altech Netstar’s DNA, internationally.