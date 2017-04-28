DRIVEN: BMW 430i Cabriolet Sports Steptronic

MUNICH, Germany – One of the last cars you’d want to be driving in the icy Alps of Germany, where temperatures can drop below -5°C during the spring, is a cabriolet. But that’s exactly what we found ourselves doing.

Yes, exposed to frosty winds in the mildly updated BMW 430i Cabriolet, we sought out to determine whether the updated exterior, interior and steering system have had a positive effect on the product.

Unlike the Coupé, the 4 Series Cabriolet does not gain stiffer suspension settings (with revised dampers), as BMW wishes to retain the this model’s more comfortable persona. It also hangs onto its turbocharged 2,0-litre engine, delivering 185 kW and 350 N.m of torque to the rear wheels by means of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The formula is a familiar one, and the cabriolet hasn’t changed much. With the roof down, despite the freezing cold, the 430i Cabriolet displays the usual signs of a somewhat jittery suspension, which makes it feel slightly unsettled in corners (its considerable mass doesn’t help, either).

Thanks to seat heating and the so-called “air collar” function, driving in the chilly countryside is manageable, provided you’re dressed in proper winter gear. But, once we had reached the icy Alps, the roof simply had to go back up.

A revised traction control system and retuned ABS make a slight difference to the drive, but the reworked steering system is what renders it sharper and more responsive. This was most noticeable in the downhill sections, although the added weight didn’t do it any favours here.

When you consider the relatively small turbocharged engine mounted to the front, it becomes clear that the 430i Cabriolet is a vehicle strictly for leisure. While it has few issues getting the 1 810 kg vehicle up to speed and delivers enough acceleration for quick overtaking moves, it lacks power at towards the top of the rev-range.

Ultimately, the changes made to the 4 Series Cabriolet are subtle. Apart from a few visual and software tweaks, it’s the same open-top cruiser as before. Although the roofless experience is an entertaining one (in the right weather, at least), it’s perhaps too compromised for someone who places dynamics above everything else.