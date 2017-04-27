DRIVEN: BMW 440i Coupé Sports Steptronic

MUNICH, Germany – Last year, BMW gave the 3 and 4 Series a revised engine range, with the sedan also gaining a slight facelift.

But now the 4 Series Coupé, which has sold about 400 000 units globally to date, has gained a more extensive update (see local pricing here), which includes revisions to the steering setup, a more fluid traction control system, revised ABS and a stiffer suspension setup. The latter involves shorter damping travel, with the intention of creating a more engaging drive for what is an already dynamic coupé.

Exterior styling revisions include new front and rear bumpers and LED head- and taillamps, while the interior gains an upgraded steering wheel.

The N55 turbocharged 3,0-litre straight-six engine found in the 440i Coupé retains its peak outputs of 240 kW and 450 N.m of torque and, in this instance, sends it all to the rear wheels through the automaker’s eight-speed Steptronic torque converter transmission.

Despite it being springtime during the launch, Munich experienced some snowfall, meaning the 440i Coupé on hand had to be fitted with a set of soft compound winter tyres, which certainly had an effect on the drive during the drier sections of the route.

The sharper steering and reprogrammed traction control (and ABS), however, make a subtle difference to the persona of the 440i. In slow-moving urban environments, for instance, it feels just that a bit more responsive. Unfortunately, even at these low speeds, it is difficult to tell just how much stiffer the suspension is thanks to the high-profile tyres mentioned above.

On the open country roads of Munich, though, these revisions come together more purposely. Most of the drive to the south involves fairly dry surfaces, which means the winter tyres can’t quite provide the desired level of grip through fast corners. But, for the most part, the revised setup comes across as sharp, agile and responsive.

Here, the stiffer suspension makes its presence felt, merging well with the 440i Coupé’s already low centre of gravity and 50:50 weight distribution, making for an entertaining drive that inspires confidence behind the wheel.

The revised assistance systems add to the sense of security, with the newly calibrated traction control leaving the rear axle to its own devices longer than before and providing more confidence during hard acceleration. The ABS, meanwhile, is also less intrusive, while still effectively managing lock on the discs, especially in the downhill sections.

Visually and mechanically, there are very few differences to be noticed on this updated coupé, but the alterations that have been made are most welcome. Seeing that the engine is untouched, the 440i doesn’t feel any different in a straight line, and it’s still difficult to think of this as a true performance car. But, as a compact grand tourer, it fits the bill pretty well.

Of course, the true effect of these changes can be confirmed only once we get our hands on one to test here in South Africa, sans winter tyres. Enthusiasts, however, will no doubt find joy in and appreciate the subtle changes made to the 4 Series Coupé.