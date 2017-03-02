DRIVEN: BMW 530d M Sport

GEORGE – BMW’s seventh-generation 5 Series has just been released on the local market and we got a chance to sample the halo diesel model, the BMW 530d M Sport. And with the many tenets of what’s perennially lent the 5 Series a distinctive appeal present and correct, there’s a distinct impression of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” about the latest iteration.

Familial frame

Take a look at the German Big Three’s sedan line-ups and you’ll notice aesthetic threads that are so strong they blur the lines between the apex and the entry-level offerings that sees most having to do a double take in order to ascertain just which model they’re clocking. And the latest 5 Series is yet another example of this trend. The lines are tauter than those of its forebear and the silhouette more elongated, lending it a more grown-up air. But this, along with such new signatures as more angular LED coronas glowing within headlamps that flow into the kidney grilles, sees the new 5 treading ever closer to the 7.

It’s a similar story in the cabin, where much of the switchgear and architecture will be familiar fare to anyone who’s sat in a 7, and that’s not a bad thing. The perceived quality is impressive, features such as the expanded colour head-up display work a treat and the slight angling of the central facia towards the driver is a nostalgic nod to BMW’s past. Although our test unit’s black roof liner lent the cabin a rather sombre, close air it hides a cabin that’s roomy enough to comfortably accommodate a brace of six-footers in the back and a boot that, while deep, does have a noticeable amount of intrusion from the wheel arches.

The major changes take place under the 5’s skin, where an all-new platform and composite metal/alloy architecture lend the new car more cabin space and (in certain models) a weight saving of up to 100 kg.

Packed with autonomous tech

With autonomy being the current craze in automotive circles, it comes as little surprise that the latest 5 is offered with a suite of such driver aids that have filtered down from the 7 Series. Among these are radar-assisted adaptive cruise control and a semi-autonomous driving package that can plot the car along well-marked stretches of motorway – it utilises among other things a camera that scans lane markers – with little-to-no input from the driver. You can also opt for a remote parking system that allows you to stand aside while your car squeezes itself into tight bays with input from your smart key.

Diesel remains a favourite

The initial model line-up comprises four engines, pairs of petrols and diesels in four- and six-cylinder guises. The CAR team deemed the previous 530d the pick of the 5 Series litter, and with the arrival of a new 3,0-litre powerplant that bests its predecessor in every respect that doesn’t look set to change. While its 195 kW power output only modestly eclipses that of the previous engine, torque climbs to a hearty 620 N.m between 2 000-2 500 r/min, lending it appreciably more low-end punch, and therefore a modicum of added responsiveness, than the more powerful but 170 N.m-shy 540i.

Does it still deliver dynamically?

The answer is a definite yes. The somewhat artificial-feeling Dynamic Steering system that was a bone of contention in the cars on the international launch was pleasingly absent from the units we sampled on the wonderfully engaging ribbon of road that spans George’s Robinson’s Pass and then weaves onto the switchback-laden Karatara road just outside Sedgefield. The standard power steering is probably the best in its class, being quite communicative, responsive and weighting flexibly to whatever you throw its way.

The previous car, although impressive in its own right, occasionally felt somewhat leaden at speed – sometimes barrelling into bends with a touch more weight-related momentum than you’d deem confidence inspiring. The new car’s chassis, however, feels wonderfully balanced and the body control under hard cornering is mightily impressive. This was especially apparent in the M Sport package-equipped test units we were piloting, with the sportier springing rendering the BMW 530d a pleasingly nimble car.

The 3,0-litre turbodiesel six plays along with proceedings with a satisfying, muted snarl under hard acceleration and is well matched with a smooth, quick-shifting automatic transmission that never misses a beat. It also builds up a smile-inducing head of steam with an alacrity that the petrol six struggles to match. There’s none of the nose-heavy ungainliness that sometimes afflicts big diesels, with the 5’s poise only becoming a little understeery when booting it through bends in a less than gentlemanly fashion. If there was one niggle, it’s that the distinction between the sport and comfort drivetrain presets is not as marked as you’d expect.

But does it meet the sporty/refined balance?

On this front, the answer is more obtuse. In terms of general refinement, the 5 impresses with great suppression of mechanical noise and road noise, even on the coarse surfaces that coat many of the Garden Route’s roads, largely consigning them to a distant, unobtrusive rumble. But going the M Sport route does entail a compromise in terms of ride composure. The rippled but unbroken road surfaces we encountered sometimes set the stiffened springs to a slight stutter that would likely be absent in models with more modest springing and footwear.

Verdict

From tyres to top, this may be an all-new car but there’s nothing resembling a sea change going on here … and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The neat mix of driver engagement and relaxed refinement that’s perennially seen the 5 carve out an appealing place in its segment remains, albeit in a slightly more honed manner. As a foil to the comfort-orientated Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the wonderfully solid but somewhat anodyne Audi A6, the 5 looks set to carry on the proud legacy where its forebear left off.