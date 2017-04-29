DRIVEN: BMW 530e iPerformance Steptronic

MUNICH, Germany – Whether you like it or not, the plug-in hybrid is set to become a common sight on the road in the years to come. With growing pressure thanks to emissions testing (particularly in Europe), manufacturers are seemingly being incentivised to experiment with electrification. And one of the latest examples from BMW comes in the shape of a 5 Series. Meet the new 530e iPerformance.

Of course, this formula has already been applied to the BMW 330e, which like the 530e iPerformance, takes a 135 kW/320 N.m turbocharged 2,0-litre engine and mates it to an electric motor that produces 83 kW and 250 N.m (with both units directing their oomph to the rear wheels). When these driving forces come together, the end result is total peak outputs of 185 kW and 420 N.m of torque.

BMW claims that this is enough for a 0-100 km/h time of 6,2 seconds and a top speed of 235 km/h. Arguably more important than this, however, is the claimed combined fuel consumption of 1,9 L/100 km (and the C02 emissions figure of 44 g/km). Obviously, in everyday conditions, achieving such a figure is highly unlikely, but the claimed real-world range of 650 km at least proved to be a bit more accurate.

Apart from a few iPerformance bits of trim, such as the blue kidney grilles and streamlined bumpers, this model looks like a run-of-the-mill 5 Series. And it’s the same story inside. Despite bearing an iPerformance badge, the cabin remains conservative, thus staying true to the target market of the 5 Series and steering clear of the futuristic styling seen in the i3 and i8.

Before climbing into the 530e iPerformance, it’s important to gather an understanding of the various driving modes. Auto eDrive, for instance, balances the use of electricity and petrol depending on your driving style and the prevailing conditions. For more extreme fuel conservationists, there’s Max eDrive, which exclusively utilises the electric motor to provide a top speed of 140 km/h and a total range of about 50 km.

Once the battery runs dry, it’s advised that you use the Battery Control function, which gathers energy from the brakes to recharge the 9,2 kWh battery. Then, of course, the driver also has access to the usual Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport modes.

Max eDrive can be used only for short distances and ideally not on highways, as using this mode near its top speed depletes the battery rapidly. But in low-speed environments, this mode is both quiet and comfortable with the added benefit of immediate and responsive electric acceleration. The 530e iPerformance, with its additional battery and motors, is obviously heavier than its purely internal combustion siblings, so with only 83 kW doing all of the work, it is relatively sluggish (compared to progress in Auto eDrive mode, that is).

In Auto eDrive mode, the 530e iPerformance has a maximum electric speed of 90 km/h, but its behaviour depends on your use of the throttle. Dip your foot past the threshold and the turbocharged engine kicks in to pick up some of the slack, which is handy during overtaking moves and while merging onto highways. The 530e iPerformance feels most comfortable in this mode as it displays a fair distribution of power between the electric and petrol units and manages the vehicle’s mass fairly comfortably.

Across the three modes, it’s also safe to say that Comfort is where it feels, well, most comfortable. Eco Pro is best used in low-speed environments, while Sport mode provides the driver with a somewhat more entertaining experience. But, given the 530e iPerformance’s image, the latter does seem slightly out of character. And, again, the hybrid’s added weight doesn’t help its cause here.

Regardless of the chosen mode, the 530e iPerformance delivers a comfortable and hassle-free driving experience. The suspension proved to be softly sprung yet allowed a fair degree of agility on the country roads of Munich and gelled well with the direct electrically assisted steering.

While the 530e iPerformance may work well in Europe, where the average citizen seemingly spends no longer that two hours behind the wheel, it feels somewhat niche when taking the South African market into consideration (something we have mentioned about plug-in hybrid cars we’ve tested in the past).

Still, if you have your heart set on one, the 530e iPerformance will be on sale in South Africa in the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest, and will join the 330e, 740e, X5 xDrive40e and i8 as plug-in hybrid options from BMW SA.