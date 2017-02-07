MAGOEBASKLOOF, Limpopo – The Trailblazer was launched locally in 2012, mainly as a competitor to the previous generation Toyota Fortuner. It offered more space, better packaging (including a neat folding seven-seat arrangement) and higher power outputs from the Italian-sourced VM Motori turbodiesel engines. Times have moved on and a new Fortuner is now available and another strong competitor in the form of the Ford Everest has joined the fray. Can the recent updates to the Trailblazer range keep it in contention in this company? We went to Magoebaskloof, Limpopo to find out.

What’s new?

Styling changes up front include a new bonnet, headlights and a bumper design. The optional Z71 package (R10 000) scores you black alloy wheels, blacked-out door handles and mirrors and a macho decal kit.

The cabin benefits from a touchscreen infotainment system featuring the next-generation MyLink interface. The dashboard design is now also much more SUV-like and does not share its centre stack with the Isuzu KB as was the case with the first generation.

In LTZ spec, safety systems such as lane departure warning, blind spot alert and a collision warning system come standard.

According to General Motors (GM), plenty of effort went into improving the noise vibrations harshness (NVH) performance of the cabin.

On-road behaviour

It’s not often that we drive over 600 km on the first day of a car launch, as was the case with the Trailblazer event, but the organisers wanted to show us interesting locations such as Dullstroom, the Three Rondawel mountain range and Strydom Tunnel on the way to our destination.

The Trailblazer excelled in shuttling its occupants in comfort at the national speed limit with the on-board fuel consumption readout sometimes dipping below 9,0 L/100 km. The suspension set-up is pliant and the refinement of the cabin meant it was easy to communicate with the second row passengers.

I did, however, notice that the six-speed, automatic transmission is slow to react to acceleration demands (there is no sport mode), something that is not helped by slight turbolag, with plenty of slip from the torque converter. Therefore it takes some time for the full 144 kW and 500 N.m to reach the wheels… But once the Chevrolet hit its straps, the overtaking performance is commendable.

The vehicle felt sturdy from behind the steering wheel but care needs to be taken when approaching bends as the soft suspension allows plenty of body lean and there is little feedback regarding grip levels. It is obviously not a sportscar, so I rather took a relaxed approach and enjoyed the stunning views on offer.

Off-road behaviour

The following day, we explored the scenic Magoebaskloof area outside Tzaneen (a must-see if you have not been) which meant driving off-road in this mountainous region. Rain the previous evening turned some of the trails into muddy tracks but the Trailblazer had no problem conquering the slippery terrain. Although a mechanical diff-lock is not offered as an option anymore, the standard limited slip differential at the back coped well and we experienced little loss of traction from the rear.

Some fairly tricky obstacles were added to the route and the Trailblazer (in the low-range transmission setting) allowed inexperienced off-road drivers to complete the course. Again I found that the slight lag between the accelerator input and the torque reaching the wheels can hamper performance when the going gets tough.

Summary

The updated Trailblazer is a capable vehicle and makes for ideal family getaway transport. The updates to the range allow the vehicle to stay in contention in this highly competitive market segment with a five-year or 90 000 km service plan sweetening the deal (along with a five-year or 120 000 km warranty). Although the Chev brand is gaining momentum, one cannot help to wonder if an Isuzu badge would not have secured more sales for the mother company going forward…