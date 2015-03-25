DRIVEN: Ford Focus 1,5 Ecoboost Trend 5-door

The third-generation Focus reached the midway point in its lifecycle last year and, as is custom in the automotive industry, Ford’s C-segment contender went through a raft of updates to make it more attractive against newcomers and refreshed contenders alike.

Smart, cleaner design

At the local launch of the “new” Focus in Port Elizabeth this week, what really struck me most was just how pretty it is. I must admit to not being a fan of the pre-facelift model’s design. The Blue Oval’s designers have replaced that garish Darth Vader mask-aping front grille with a sleeker, narrower piece that matches the sleeker headlamps that have been raked back over the front fenders. The front foglamp housings are positioned at a similar angle.

Altogether, the nose reminded me of products from Ford’s former subsidiary Aston Martin – which is not a bad thing at all. The taillamps have also been revised, which tidies up the Focus’s rear-end significantly.

In the cabin, it’s also evident that a cleaner look was what Ford was trying to achieve. The most notable difference is the middle of the facia, where a new layout for the Sync infotainment and ventilation systems can be found.

The multifunction steering wheel has also been redesigned, doing away with the hideous “ears” that housed the cruise control and Bluetooth telephony functions. My immediate impression was a lot more favourable than I remember it being almost four years ago when the third-generation model was launched locally – the Focus feels a lot more premium with clever alterations to the interior design.

Engine peppy, but economical too

The big news around the facelifted Focus is the introduction of Ford’s Ecoboost turbocharged engines to the model line-up. Right now, this Focus 1,5 Ecoboost in Trend specification is the range-topper (with a six-speed automatic available at an extra R13 000), replacing the 2,0-litre normally aspirated GDi.

With peak outputs of 132 kW and 240 N.m of torque, the newcomer bests its predecessor with an extra 7 kW and 38 N.m. Those figures don’t exactly sound like much, but given the smaller displacement are impressive. They are actually suspiciously close the Fiesta ST’s numbers…

From behind the wheel, the Focus felt revitalised. I didn’t have to coax the motor anywhere close to the power peak to have sufficient overtaking acceleration as the launch group headed west on the N2. The Ecoboost’s powerband is broad enough to have enough grunt even in the higher ratios while at the national limit. Despite some spirited motoring, the Focus was returning around 7,5 litres/100 km.

Also immediately apparent as we turned off the motorway in the direction of Hankey was the steering felt a lot light than before. Not in a disconcerting way, but definitely a lot more nimble and direct. Apparently, tweaks to the electric-assistance system are responsible for the quicker feel. The system in its new format is probably more suited to the Active Park Assist (perpendicular and parallel parking), which forms part of a R11 940 optional pack.

For now, Ford’s sticking with the current infotainment display size, which is smaller than the screens of the latest crop of smartphones, so can be a bit difficult to read and concentrate on at times. Though it must be said that, while behind the wheel, I also found it much easier to navigate Sync thanks to the new button layout. For some reason, and despite the dialect research that’s gone into Sync’s voice control system, it still doesn’t respond to all my commands, but I’ll blame my flat Capetonian accept for that. There are also dual USB ports for greater plug-and-play capacity, as well as dual 12 V power outlets.

Summary

The Focus is a markedly better product thanks to the adoption of new technology and a few styling tweaks. But, more importantly, Ford’s managed to bring the new range in for less than the outdated versions were selling for… The Focus is finally good looking, is more powerful yet more fuel-efficient than before, and boasts decent levels of specification. At this price point, no competitor matches it.

Specifications*

Model: Ford Focus 1,5 Ecoboost Trend 5-door

Engine: four-cylinder, 1,5-litre, turbopetrol

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 132 kW at 6 000 r/min

Torque: 240 N.m at 1 600 r/min

0-100 km/h: 8,6 seconds

Top speed: 224 km/h

Fuel consumption: 5,5 L/100 km

CO2: 127 g/km

Service plan: 4 years/80 000 km

Price: R271 900

*According to Ford