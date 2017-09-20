DRIVEN: Ford Kuga 1,5 EcoBoost Trend Auto

EAST LONDON – Like sands through the hourglass, one of the most talked-about characters in the South African C-segment SUV daily soap opera has returned to our screens. Once a hero, but most recently cast in the role of villain, the Ford Kuga is back, offering its most convincing “good guy” persona to date.

Fully aware (though constantly reminded via various social media platforms) of the repair work required in order to begin to rebuild both confidence in the brand and the Kuga name, Ford Motor Company South Africa under the new leadership of ex-Toyota man, Dr Casper Kruger, has been working tirelessly on reconnecting and harnessing its relationship with its customer base.

As such, I was pleasantly surprised to note that up to 93% of the Kuga models affected by the recall to mitigate potential fires have been tracked down and have undergone the phase 1 maintenance updates. Though satisfied with this progress, Dr Kruger insists that the remaining 7% will still be accounted for. Of the models that underwent phase 1 work, which includes new cooling system components, engine software updates and a cylinder head oil leak check, some 60% have returned for their phase 2 (new hardware, including coolant level sensors) work.

It was at the start of this second phase that Ford introduced its “white glove” experience, aimed at rebuilding trust in both the brand and product. Accordingly, customers delivering their vehicles for recall work were offered, well ahead of any media launch of the vehicle, the facelifted Kuga as a courtesy vehicle.

Greeting these customers and, indeed, the media over the course of the vehicle’s official launch, is an altogether sharper-looking Kuga complete with a fresh family grille and new, more compact head- and taillamp clusters.

Inside, updated Trend and top-of-the-range Titanium models feature Ford’s impressive new Sync3 infotainment system (which can be optionally updated to include satellite navigation). Including as it does smartphone mirroring technologies, this remains one of the best, most user-friendly systems currently on offer.

Also included from Trend specification upwards (Ambiente remains the entry-level model) is an electronic handbrake that not only adds convenience but also frees up valuable storage space within the cabin. A welcome inclusion is also the standard fitment of a reverse camera (with sensors).

While these interior updates may seem minimal, their neat inclusion within an already well-put-together and impressively comfortable cabin (including leather upholstery with electrically adjustable seats) is welcome.

While a total of seven derivatives (four front-wheel-driven and three all-wheel-driven) complete the updated Kuga portfolio, the pick of the range for me is the 1,5 EcoBoost Trend Auto. Mated with a well-sorted six-speed automatic transmission, this proven petrol-powered engine offers 132 kW at 6 000 r/min with 240 N.m of torque between 1 600 and 4 000 r/min. Accordingly, it’s a drivetrain that never feels overwhelmed and is more than capable of both relaxed cruising, as well as some mildly spirited performance should the want arise. Ford claims a respectable 6,9 L/100 km combined fuel consumption for this model.

Fitted with 17-inch wheels as standard, there’s enough built-in compliance in the suspension to tackle the odd gravel road section, while tarred surfaces are handled with class-leading levels of confidence.

Despite the unfortunate events that led to the recall of 1,6 EcoBoost models within the pre-facelift Kuga range, as well as the (at times justified) backlash that still haunts Ford Motor Company South Africa, the Kuga, as a whole, remains a very good product. Certainly, even though only one derivative was at the heart of the recall, resale values of the greater outgoing range will ultimately have been harmed by the saga, and some owners will feel suitably aggrieved at Ford SA by this fact alone.

Yet it’s difficult to ignore the newfound (though perhaps forced) eagerness to do whatever it takes to make things right again exuding from within the local Ford team.

That the updated range has been launched with a pricing adjustment downwards of up to about R50 000, depending on the model, should be seen a gesture of good faith from Ford SA rather than any indictment on a product that should easily still be competing for top spot within this highly competitive segment.