DRIVEN: Kia Sportage 1,7 CRDi Ignite PLUS manual

PRETORIA – If local sales of the fourth-generation Kia Sportage have to date struggled to emulate those of the hugely popular previous model, the fact that Hyundai South Africa is simultaneously struggling to keep up with demand for the Sportage’s Tucson cousin is surely salt to the wound.

While so confident is Hyundai South Africa at the moment that it continues to bolster its Tucson lineup with locally-produced Sport models, Kia Motors South Africa has, in turn, expanded its local Sportage range with models it hopes will fill the pricing and specifications gaps created with the 2016 introduction of the new model.

Viewed as the biggest potential stumbling block to local success, the initial Sportage range launched with five model options spanning a broad pricing range of between R369 996 all the way up to an eye-watering (though admittedly lavishly specced) R599 995 for the GT-Line model. Crucially, this left Kia with only one entry-level Sportage offering positioned within the segment-critical R360-420 000 bracket. The newly expanded Sportage range aims to correct this.

Adding no fewer than seven new models to its portfolio, the big news is the introduction of new Ignite PLUS offerings. Here, additional levels of standard specification have been added to entry-level Ignite units with a view to offering customers a greater sense of value. Included in this upgrade are larger alloy wheels (up to 17 inches from 16), as well as the fitment of front fog lamps to the package.

Where (crucially) an automatic-transmission option has been added to the entry-level Sportage 2,0 Ignite range, the refreshed lineup also sees the compelling introduction of a 1,7-litre CRDi Ignite PLUS variant.

Curious considering the modern trend towards automatic transmissions, this otherwise impressively refined 85 kW/280 N.m engine is to date offered only with a manual transmission. Thankfully then, and as tested on our recent local test drive, it’s a six-speed manual ‘box that proves as slick as it is accurate in its workings, allowing you to effortlessly keep the engine operating within its range. I also enjoyed an average fuel consumption of just above 6,0 L/100 km during my time behind the wheel.

Where for the most part the new Ignite PLUS specification grade offers enough nice-to-have touches to appease, it has to be said that the presence of a plastic steering wheel (and, to a lesser extent a similarly finished gear lever) is disappointing. For my part, I would sooner make use of a manually-adjustable rearview mirror (it’s electro-chromatic in this spec) in favour of enjoying the upmarket feel of a leather-covered steering wheel.

On the road, I especially enjoyed the combination of comfortable, cloth-covered seats and an accomplished overall ride quality thankfully unaffected by the upgrade in wheel size.

While Kia Motors South Africa will be looking to its expanded Sportage range to attract a broader spectrum of potential buyers to its showrooms, CAR is looking forward to welcoming a 1,7 CRDi Ignite PLUS to its long-term test fleet.