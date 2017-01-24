DRIVEN: Lamborghini Aventador S

VALENCIA, Spain – It’s odd to consider that the Lamborghini Aventador is already halfway through its lifespan. Rarity in the local scenario and arresting good looks means that seeing one on SA roads is always a treat.

But five years since its introduction, Lamborghini felt that its halo model could do with a spruce-up, which is why I find myself shivering my toes off on the east coast of Spain in the dead of a bitter European winter.

Changes from the front

Head of design for Lamborghini, Mitja Bortkert, explained that inspiration for the restyle was drawn from jet fighters, space ships and venomous snakes. The most obvious visual change has taken place on the nose.

The front bumper has been extensively reworked and now features a larger, single plane splitter. Body-coloured strakes shouted jet fighter to me, but once Bortkert informed that they were the dangerous fangs of the creature, that’s all I can see.

Airflow through the bumper benefits cooling of the front brakes and the engine by smoothing airflow down the flanks to feed the side intakes. Further work carried out in the wind tunnel has resulted in better under-car aero to reduce drag and cool the rear brakes.

Other visual cues

High up on the haunches are a pair of new air inlets that were inspired by similar items found on the Countach, again to help feed more fresh, cool air to the motor.

Viewed from behind and you’ll note the triple-exit exhaust tips that were inspired by the rocket boosters on space crafts. Lower down is larger, more pronounced diffuser. While the outlined changes help differentiate the new model from the outgoing LP700-4, they were all adopted as a matter of form following function.

According to Lamborghini the aerodynamic rework has resulted in a 50% improvement of drag at high speed and a 130% increase in downforce, though when pressed for a definitive amount, head of R&D, Maurizio Reggiani wouldn’t divulge the exact level of downforce generated by the new model.

Invisible changes

More than just the external changes the Aventador S also benefits from a few choice under-the-skin revisions.

The 6,5-litre has its rev-limiter raised by 150 r/min to 8 500, and with that comes an increase of 30 kW to 544 kW. While the torque maximum remains the same at 690 N.m, there is more available higher up in the rev-range. Power is still delivered to all wheels via a single-clutch transmission.

Despite these increases the headline performance figures remain unchanged, though to be fair they were quite impressive to start with. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes 2,9 seconds, 0-300 km/h is blasted to in 24,2 seconds and flat out it’ll run in excess of 350 km/h.

Mix ‘n match

In addition to the three existing driving modes – strada (road), sport and corsa (race) – there is now also an ego mode. The latter allows drivers to pick and choose their favourite bits of the other modes and save it, then access via a single button click.

If you like the power delivery and noise of the powertrain in corsa, the steering heft in sport and the suspension in strada, then you can now have that option – pretty nifty.

Lighter on its feet

More noteworthy than the modest power hike, is the adoption of rear wheel steering (RWS) in this model, which is a first for Lamborghini.

The system aims to dial in more athleticism to the Aventador S’s behaviour. At low speeds the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the fronts, by up to 3,0 degrees, effectively shortening the wheelbase by 500 mm. At high speeds the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the fronts, by up to 1,5 degrees, making the car more stable.

Does it work?

I have to admit that until this launch event I’d not piloted an Aventador. My very first experience would be on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The 4,0 km circuittrack is well-known by motorcycle fans as it plays host to the MotoGP championship.

As luck would have it the circuit was initially wet which meant that the instructors were cautious and I could slowly come to grips with the 544 kW supercar. With each passing session the track dried and familiarity grew, which allowed us to increase the pace and push the grip boundaries.

With an increase in pace, the dynamic changes came to the fore. Within laps, I was relishing turn-in that allowed me to chase apexes and remain tidier through the tighter corners than the lead Aventador SV, which seemed to be a handful from where I was watching.

The level of athleticism displayed on the track is extremely impressive. All the while the V12 screams up the rev-range, pops and crackles on overrun and spits flames with abandon.

Quick on the turn

To highlight the differences, Lamborghini had seen fit to bring along the outgoing LP700 model for us to compare with the Aventador S.

In a slalom exercise, the quicker rate at which the new model turns was further accentuated, underlining the initial impression gleaned on the racetrack.

Even better on the road

While the racetrack exercise was fun, it’s not often that one sees an Aventador at your local track day. On the way back to the hotel we took the longer, scenic route, at the behest of new firm CEO, Stefano Domenicali. And what a great piece of advice it turned out to be.

Several Spanish mountain passes were tackled with a verve that belies the Aventador’s size and power. Over the course of countless corners, the Aventador S created the impression that it is more dynamically adept than its little brother the Huracan.

Summary

The Aventador S is more than just a facelift, that is certain. The choice upgrades have created a car that isn’t just about straight-line pace, but rather one that sparkles on track and on the road.

I was fortunate enough to drive the Murcielago LP640-4 and Gallardo LP560-4. If asked to choose between them I’d take the more agile V10 model in a heartbeart. Ask me the same of the Huracan LP610-4 and the Aventador S and my vote goes to the V12 car without a doubt.