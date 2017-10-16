DRIVEN: Mahindra Pik Up S10 Double Cab 4×4

MAGALIESBURG, Gauteng – When we tested the first-generation Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up double-cab over a decade ago, I took it to Franschhoek Pass. Not to hot-foot it through the twisties, but to find a steep gravel road, necessitating low-range, that leads very slowly and with many obstacles to the top of the mountain where a friend owns a plot.

The bakkie performed very well and I was impressed with the interior space, ruggedness, economy and easy-going nature.

Here we are some 14 years after Mahindra & Mahindra first came to South Africa, with the second generation of this bakkie. The Scorpio name has been dropped and it’s now simply the Pik Up. There is a small but capable range, but it’s the double-cab we’re most interested in, particularly the version we drove, the S10 4×4 with low-range and rear differential lock.

What has remained is the interior space, courtesy of a high-mounted body that sits atop a sturdy chassis. Many double-cabs have high floors to limit overall height while allowing the space needed for the ladder chassis. This gives the feeling that one is sitting in a sportscar with no space to move one’s legs and receive decent under-thigh support. Not so with the Pik Up. There’s even some space under the seats to stow goods.

At first, it looks as though there is insufficient knee room for back seat passengers, but the rear cushions are long so the comfort is certainly there. Also updated is the light interior colouring, swapped for dark charcoal and black upholstery and trim. The instrumentation, too, is much improved, with a trip computer information screen sited in the centre of the cluster. Audio and cruise control buttons are incorporated into the chunky steering wheel, while a touchscreen sits in the middle of the facia, providing sat-nav and Bluetooth functionality on the S10 model.

The exterior is much the same as before at the rear, but the front is more modern, now featuring projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights on this model.

The most important upgrades, however, are under the bonnet. An updated version of the 2,2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine and a new six-speed gearbox are now fitted. Power is up and refinement much improved, with noticeably better NVH. The engine pulls cleanly from 1 600 r/min and rock crawling can be done from as low as 1 000 r/min. Cruising at 120 km/h, meanwhile, is much easier thanks to the increased power output. The steering has not changed and has just the right weight, while the gear lever has a clean action through the six forward ratios.

The off-road sections of the test route were easy to complete in low-range. Whereas the previous model had no airbags, this model now boasts a pair along with ABS, EBD, Isofix child-seat anchors and three-point seatbelts at the rear. The towing capacity is 2 500 kg and the payload 995 kg, while tie-down hooks have been welded to the top of the load bay, providing multiple options for securing loads without having to get to low-mounted eyes that may be hidden after loading. A steel cabin protector is standard, as is a service plan for five years or 90 000 km. Servicing is now every 20 000 km or yearly, whichever comes first.

Ultimately, this is a much-improved bakkie that now can compete with the more modern offerings. The cherry on the top could be the economy of the upgraded turbodiesel. On the test route, including the off-road section, we saw the computer settle on 7,7 L/100 km as we arrived back at Lanseria airport – excellent for a large, heavy vehicle.

Incidentally, Mahindra – the largest manufacturer of tractors in the world – also plans to market their range of tractors and related farming equipment in the country soon.