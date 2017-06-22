DRIVEN: Mercedes-AMG E43 4Matic

GAUTENG – More so than most other locally represented brands, Mercedes-Benz has been on a new model offensive for some months now.

More Mercs

Just earlier this week, the Tri-Star introduced a raft of new models onto its listings. First up is the fire-breathing E63 S. We drove the 450 kW monster at its international launch a few months ago. And local pricing has been on our site for some time now.

Adding further glamour to the family is an entire new range of E-Class Coupé models. The line-up consists of no fewer than four options: E200, E220d, E300 and the range-leading E400 4Matic. Prices of the sleek newcomers range from R757 806 to R1 029 366.

We also got behind the wheel of the coupé a few months ago and reported on it here.

Another kind of AMG

Of particular interest to me at the recent two-day launch event in Gauteng was the E43 4Matic. In an effort to bridge the gap between the top end of cooking variety models and rip-snorting AMG cars, Mercedes has created the “43” series.

At present there are “43” versions available in the C- and GLC families, and as of earlier this week the E-Class range extends to include an E43.

Bespoke looks, more power

To help differentiate the E43 from its lesser-powered siblings, it boasts a full AMG bodykit, including front and rear bumpers (the rear with a diffuser), bespoke wheels, high-gloss side mirror caps, a single louvre on the upper-front air intake and a lowered ride height. Unlike its bigger brother E63, the E43 doesn’t have power domes on the bonnet.

Under that engine cover lies a 3,0-litre V6 boasting two turbochargers. Some 1,1 bars of boost pressure along with a high compression ratio of 10,7:1 develop peak power of 295 kW and 520 N.m; the latter is accessible between 2 500 and 5 000 r/min.

Incidentally, these outputs make it the most powerful “43” series model to date. Mercedes-Benz quotes a 100 km/h sprint from standstill in 4,6 seconds, and it will go on to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

All-wheel drive surefootedness

Power from the motor is delivered to all four wheels courtesy of Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive technology. Torque is split 31/69 front to rear in an effort to help provide a more rear-wheel-drive type of interaction. The link between the motor and wheels is a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

On the track

At the event hosted by Mercedes, we got to experience only the E43 in dynamic conditions on a skidpan, and around the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. On a wet skidpan we got to experience the safety blanket provided by the all-wheel-drive system, which, in conjunction with ESP, quells under- or oversteer.

On the wide open spaces of the revamped Kyalami, the mid-level saloon displayed a level of athleticism I was not expecting. Again, a neutral stance is provided by the all-wheel-drive set-up, allying perfectly with the suspension. Bearing in mind that this isn’t the full-fat AMG variant, the E43 certainly holds its own dynamically, and let’s face it, one is extremely unlikely to ever see an E43 at a local track day.

Maybe I am fussy

If there is an area of criticism, for me, it would have to be the slight tardiness of the torque converter auto. When compared to the multi-clutch unit used in the E63, the E43’s transmission feels a little softer on upshifts and lazier to respond to downshifts.

Oh, and from earlier experience of the C43 Coupé (tested in the June issue of CAR), I know that this engine can sound a lot more evocative. In the E43 application the racecar-like edge has been muted somewhat and the pops and burbles on a trailing throttle have all but been eradicated.

Verdict

For those looking for just a hint of added performance and racier looks, the E43 perfectly balances the traits of the wider E-Class range with the extreme levels of performance offered by the E63. A whopping 450 kW is not everyone’s cup of tea, of course, and the E63’s price-tag may likewise keep many at bay. But should you want the looks of an AMG variant with more power than you’re likely to ever need on the road, the E43 is just the ticket.