DRIVEN: Mercedes-AMG GLA45 4Matic Speedshift DCT

CAPE TOWN – Mercedes-AMG’s smallest performance crossover has been handed slight revisions to help make it a little more appealing in what is already rather a niche segment.

Updates to the GLA45 include improved aerodynamics and a slightly revised interior. The most powerful production turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the industry, though, remains firmly in place.

We took the dynamic subcompact crossover through the Cape Winelands to see whether these subtle revisions have resulted in any noticeable changes.

Slightly slipperier

The Affalterbach company says the small changes made to the exterior design have resulted in a lower Cd value of 0,33. This was achieved largely thanks to a restyled front apron and roof spoiler. New air intakes and a fresh front splitter, meanwhile, are said to improve airflow to the radiator as well.

While LED headlamps, which are now standard, as well as other minor updates, certainly help to make the GLA45 appear a bit more striking in the metal, there isn’t really a strong distinction between this and the model it succeeds. And it’s the same story inside.

In the cabin, you’ll find more Artico leather with red contrast stitching and a gauge that now spreads the speed increments to 30 km/h. Other than that, it’s virtually the same as before.

The most powerful four-pot

The now-familiar M133 unit provides the GLA45 4Matic with 280 kW and 475 N.m of torque, driving all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This results in a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,4 seconds and a limited top speed of 250 km/h. The formula, then, is exactly the same as before.

When you settle in behind the wheel and start the low-compression engine, you’re greeted by the familiar exhaust crackling and begin to realise that the changes won’t make much of a difference to the overall experience.

Still, at low speeds, the GLA45 remains the best-riding compact AMG on this platform, thanks to its increased ride height and active damping. The ride, however, is still compromised, largely thanks to the firm suspension and 225/40 ZR20 Continentals.

The GLA45 really comes to life once the road starts to wind, despite the fact that this is where most performance crossovers would suffer. Thanks to those tyres, the balanced 4Matic system and the direct and responsive electrically assisted steering, the composed crossover is able to maintain high levels of grip through the bends. Body-roll is almost unnoticeable, which is particularly impressive considering the GLA’s body style.

The engine, of course, is also lively and provides a constant supply of power throughout the rev-range (which can feel long at times due to the gear-ratio spacing), meaning that swiftly merging onto highways and executing quick overtaking moves is easy.

Closing thoughts

As mentioned before, there’s not much different here. Visually, the GLA45 does possess a more purposeful and dynamic presence, but the spotting the changes requires more than just a second glance. Still, these updates, minor as they may be, are welcome.

Dynamically, the GLA45 remains a polished performance crossover that’s sure to get the blood pumping, yet still provide relative comfort in day-to-day driving – if you don’t mind splashing out on fuel, that is.

Ultimately, there’s not much to challenge the GLA45, and we find it best to consider the crossover as a slightly softer, more liveable alternative to the firmer A45 hatch (R90 000 price difference aside, of course).