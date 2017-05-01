DRIVEN: Mercedes-AMG GLE43 4MATIC 9G-TRONIC

Do you prefer full-fat or skimmed milk? A strange question to start off a driving impression but it is exactly the theory behind the Mercedes-AMG GLE43. Mercedes has spotted a gap in the market for an “AMG-lite” sub-brand carrying the “43” nomenclature (for the V6) below the mighty AMG 63 label (reserved for the 5,5-litre V8). This could appeal to some consumers who prefer the look and sound of the AMG models but not necessarily the bone-crushing performance and outlandish price tag. I spent some time with the SUV to decide if it is indeed a real AMG or a just a sheep in wolf’s clothing.

Aggressive Appearance

The GLE might be old in automotive terms (remember when it was still called the M-Class back in 2011?) but the nips and tucks of the exterior facelift has done wonders to keep the design fresh. This is especially true in its AMG livery where the untrained eye will be hard-pressed not to think of this as a full-fat AMG GLE63. It has quad-exhaust outlets, running boards, 20-inch AMG wheels and plenty of chrome accents, for example, on the splitter and diffuser.

Upmarket Interior

Inside the botox has had less of an effect as the facia design is now showing its age compared to the newer members of the Mercedes range, although the addition of the modern control interface does help. At least the seats are beautifully crafted and comfortable.

Practicality

The advantage of the boxy design equates to plenty of space for the occupants. At 690-litres the boot is so vast that one cannot help but think that either an optional seventh row could have been added (GLS only) or the legroom of the rear passenger seats could have been increased to a near-limousine specification.

That engine

The 3,0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine is a gem on its own and transforms any application in which it is installed. This is also the case with the GLE43. It delivers an appropriate 270 kW and 520 N.m of torque to all four wheels, however it is in the way that it revs and the accompanying V6 growl that truly define its endearing characteristics.

So how does it go?

When the powertrain is in Comfort mode, the vehicle soaks up road imperfections while the exhausts quieten down (perfect for a late night arrivals devoid of waking the neighbours). In Sport mode the accelerator is more sensitive, suspension firmer and the exhaust gains an added fruitiness. What you want to experience, however is the Sport+ mode that also adds the famous AMG whip-crack sound after each gearshift. This is the proper anti-social drive mode and exposes the driver to 90% of the full-fat AMG experience. Absolute pace is not there and the gearshifts never hit as hard but most enthusiastic drivers will be more than satisfied.

Remember that the GLE is an SUV that claims true off-road potential, although I would not risk it on those wheels. Therefore the handling is not quite as sharp compared to some of the opposition (expect severe understeer at the limit) but this is hardly a concern in general use and the vehicle feels chunky and sturdy to pilot. More of a concern might be the fuel consumption if you expect to save at the pumps compared to its big brother. The GLE43 consumes 20L/100 km if the driver yearns for those naughty exhaust crackles on a regular basis.

Should you buy one?

R1,2 million is hardly pocket money but when considering that the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 costs R700 000 more, then it is a real AMG bargain. To answer the original question; yes, it is still an AMG. The fact that you have to add slightly more skimmed milk to get the same taste should hardly influence this decision.