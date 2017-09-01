DRIVEN: Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster

KYALAMI, Johannesburg – Mercedes-Benz South Africa took the opportunity to introduce three new members of the AMG GT family – the AMG GT and AMG GT C Roadsters plus the fire-breathing AMG GT R – as a precursor to the 2017 running of the SA Motoring Experience. Since we were in close proximity to a race track, this was not going to be a case of roof-down cruising, wind in the hair with the sun setting in the background…

Topless

I had the roof of the GT C (a model also offered in special Edition 50 guise) off for a few minutes as part of a demonstration to show that it folds in around 11 seconds and can operate at speeds up to 50 km/h. Useful when a sudden downpour catches you off guard.

Interior

Inside, it is still very much AMG GT, but the “C” designation focuses more on luxury with Nappa leather covering the interior and seats (now available with “Airscarf” heating ability as an option). The cabin wraps around both driver and passenger, which makes the occupants feel very much a part of the car. The driving position, meanwhile, is spot on and encourages spirited driving.

New tech

Technology-wise, the engineers took the chance to employ four-wheel steering for the first time, aiding agility at speeds below 100 km/h by turning the rear wheels in the opposite direction. At higher speeds, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front, again aiding stability and essentially mimicking a longer wheelbase.

V8 muscle

The 4,0-litre, twin-turbo engine produces 410 kW (up from 375 kW found in the GT S) and 680 N.m of torque. That is not far off the 430 kW/700 N.m of the “R” and I was keen to experience this first hand. Drive is delivered to the rear axle fitted with an electronically controlled limited slip differential to help put the power down. Race Start (or launch control) is now as easy as selecting Sport+, left foot on the brake and right foot flat on the accelerator … before simply releasing the brake. No more flicking paddles in sequence before the light turns green.

Lap time

Exiting the pits (roof up, of course), I floor the loud pedal. The famous V8 growl fills the air as the vehicle heads to turn one in a rush of fury. It offers more kick than the GT S I piloted on the lap before and this promises a few exciting laps ahead.

Climb on the brakes, turn in and let the car settle before massaging the accelerator gently from the apex. Be too harsh in Sport+ mode and the tail will wiggle on exit with the electronic nannies (and the instructor) having a stern word. Make no mistake, this is a seriously fast car and it feels no less capable than the coupé siblings on the smooth tar of Kyalami. The fast laps are completed in no time and the cool down lap (for car and driver) is used for reflection on a great experience.

AMG GT R

I got to climb behind the wheel of the AMG GT R on the day as well and, needless to say, it is even more race-focussed. It is not so much the extra power but rather the stability and composure around the track that impressed. The active aerodynamics up front (splitter) and different dynamic set-up also played their part.

Summary

Although the GT R was most imposing on track (as it should be) the GT C offers more real-world driving comfort at almost the same speed. To be able to drop the roof and be enveloped by the AMG experience sets it apart, and it doesn’t lose much (subjectively, anyway) in terms of dynamic ability to the coupé. And that means the GT C could be the smart buy for someone who wants to use their steed on a regular basis.

Ultimately, though, the GT R pulls harder at the heart strings and at the price (R2 705 746), looks like a pretty good investment in motoring terms. Whatever model you choose, there is comfort in knowing that it is a proper sportscar with racing pedigree.