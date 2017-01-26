DRIVEN: Mini Countryman Cooper S ALL4 auto

CHIPPING NORTON, England – Mini chose the lush green Oxfordshire countryside as the location for the launch of the second-generation Mini Countryman. We went along to see what the new car has to offer…

Well, from the pics I’ve seen, it certainly looks bigger than the previous gen car?

Indeed. The new Countryman is 200 mm longer and 30 mm wider than its predecessor. Thanks to a wheelbase extended by 75 mm, there’s plenty of rear legroom and the extra width means three adults can occupy the rear cabin in relative comfort, too. Headroom too has been noticeably upped as well.

The rear door openings are also bigger for easier in- and egress, and the boot is a claimed 100 litres larger, with the rear bench sliding fore and aft by 130 mm in a 60:40-split and the seatbacks offering a 40:20:40 split. A new option on the Countryman is an electric tailgate that, in conjunction with the Comfort Access package, allows for touchless opening and closing with the wave of a foot below a sensor on the underneath of the rear bumper. An optional storage package also gives you a two-tiered boot floor, lashing eyes and tension straps, and a stainless steel lip guard.

Sounds like it’s a proper little SUV crossover then?

That’s clearly what Mini is aiming for with the new vehicle. The brand has not only increased the vehicle’s exterior and interior dimensions, but now given it roof racks as standard, too. Think of it as a competitor to the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the upcoming Audi Q2.

What’s the interior like? Because, to be honest, I wasn’t that impressed with the quality of the previous generation. It didn’t quite live up to its premium price-tag…

I think that’s a fair assessment. You’ll be happy to know that Mini has clearly addressed that criticism. My initial impression is one of improved build quality that looks capable of holding up over time. Sure, that massive dinnerplate-sized centre binnacle isn’t to everyone’s taste, but I like that retro nod along with the aircraft-like toggle switches that also remain as Mini signature design touches.

As standard, the binnacle houses a fairly small 6,5-inch colour screen, but there is the option of a super-widescreen 8,8-inch touchscreen that our press cars were equipped with. Regardless of screen size, you get a rotary dial controller for the infotainment system located between the seats. Easy and intuitive to use, it borrows from BMW’s iDrive system.

And what’s under the bonnet?

It’s the familiar 2,0-litre turbopetrol found in other Cooper S derivatives in the Mini range. It again offers 141 kW and 280 N.m, and is a willing powerplant that hustled the Countryman’s 1 505 kg mass through Oxfordshire’s twisty and narrow country roads with ease.

Channelled through the Aisin-sourced eight-speed auto transmission (there also a six-speed manual), it’s not overtly quick, but with the ring shifter that surrounds the gear lever turned clockwise to Sport mode, the tweaked exhaust note, throttle and gear mapping, stiffer suspension, and heavier steering provide sufficient fun.

Is the ride still as as firm as the previous gen?

Look, it’s a Mini and a firm ride is integral to its DNA, but in Mid or “normal” mode, the experience is noticeably softer. The suspension set-up – not helped by our press car’s optional 18-inch wheels – remains quite firm.

I noticed that some in the British press gave it a bit of stick for being too firm, but I think they were being overly critical. As I said, it’s typically Mini, but there’s definitely a more refined and supple quality to the ride in the new car.

I see you were driving the all-wheel-drive version. Is that coming here now?

Well spotted. No, it’s not. All the press cars at this international launch were Cooper S All4 derivatives – a model that unfortunately will not make it to our shores. Like the outgoing range here in SA, it will only be the JCW model that gets Mini’s All4 system locally. Our Cooper, Cooper S, and diesel variant will be front-wheel drive only.

The All4 system uses BMW’s predictive Xdrive technology. In Mid or “normal” mode, the All4 system’s default is front-wheel drive. However, if sensors detect any loss of traction (taking into account throttle position and steering inputs as well) it anticipates the traction requirements and can send up to 50% of the torque to the rear wheels (in Sport mode, all-wheel drive is the default).

Back up … did you say we’re getting a diesel?

I did. After the initial launch of the Cooper and Cooper S derivatives in March, the 170 kW/350 N.m JCW arrives in June, followed by a 110 kW/330 N.m turbodiesel in Q3. Plus, there will also be a plug-hybrid in Q1 next year.

A plug-in hybrid? That’s a first for Mini…

The Mini S E Countryman ALL4 hybrid will feature a 65 kW electric motor that directs its power via a single-speed transmission to the rear axle, while a three-cylinder, 1,5-litre petrol engine with an output of 100 kW/220 N.m and connected to a six-speed Steptronic transmission, drives the front wheels. Together they produce a system output of 165 kW.

The result is effectively an all-wheel-drive system that Mini says will provide an optimum balance between driving fun and efficiency. In pure electric mode, the hybrid has a top speed of 125 km/h with a range of up to 40 km. At a wallbox with a charging capacity of 3,6 kW, it can be fully charged in 2:15 hours, while charging at a regular household socket takes 3:15 hours. Mini claims a fuel consumption of 2,1 L/100 km and a CO2 emissions figure of 49 g/km.

So I’m sensing a thumbs-up for the new-gen Countryman?

I think the car is a big improvement over its predecessor. Whereas before it perhaps sat somewhat uncomfortably between a hatch and a crossover, it’s now embraced small SUV crossover characteristics to become a viable family-sized option. There is a “but”. though…

Let’s hear it then…

Size and interior space isn’t the only thing that’s increased … so has the price. The Cooper and Cooper S models get a 12-15% increase on the outgoing models. It’s an increase Mini counters by claiming that the improved base spec levels more than make up for it. However you spin it, the Countryman remains a pricey purchase in our market – this time though, there is more substance to that premium positioning.

Pricing (excluding CO 2 tax):

Mini Countryman Cooper: R422 000

Mini Countryman Cooper (six-speed auto): R440 000

Mini Countryman Cooper S: R490 000

Mini Countryman Cooper S (eight-speed auto): R509 500