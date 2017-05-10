DRIVEN: Mitsubishi ASX 2,0 MIVEC GLS RF M/T

CAPE TOWN – Seven years later and the Mitsubishi ASX is still fighting the crossover fight, with no clear indication of a replacement model any time soon.

What we do have, though, is this: a recently facelifted model, complete with added goodies, including a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system. Much like the previous update, no mechanical changes have been made.

So, under that bonnet we still find the Japanese brand’s 2,0 MIVEC four-cylinder engine (which has been in circulation for about 10 years now) mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Thus, with this being little more than a cosmetic revision, our sentiments should remain unchanged, but we’ll assess nonetheless.

The new front apron

The front of the ASX is the only section of the exterior to receive any significant attention. It makes use of the so-called “Dynamic Shield” design and its objective is to make the ASX appear a little more aggressive, thanks to the larger air intakes and added chrome trim. The new design is certainly more eye-catching, but other than that it’s virtually unchanged.

New stuff inside

Additions to the interior include new seats with added cushioning to provide extra comfort, with long-distance driving chief in mind.

The specification level with the GLS trim is quite generous. In the cabin, you will find heated seats, a panoramic glass roof, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a touchscreen infotainment system (with a rear facing camera functionality), not to mention that Rockford Fosgate speaker system.

Peace of mind

The GLS also boasts an array of safety features, including active stability and traction control, hill start assist, wide HID headlamps with DRLs, the standard-through-the-range seven-airbag installation, ABS with EBD and emergency brake assist as well as a five-star Euro NCAP rating.

A seven-year-old powertrain

It isn’t exactly the oldest engine on the current new vehicle market, but this unit has certainly been around for a while. The 2,0-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with valve-timing delivers 110 kW and 197 N.m of torque to the front wheels, in this instance, by means of a five-speed manual gearbox, giving it a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 9,6 seconds and a top speed of 194 km/h.

Additionally, it boasts a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 7,5 L/100 km, something we struggled to achieve.

On the road

The ASX is clearly showing some signs of its age, but in some areas it is still a treat. The engine, for example, remains a responsive unit in most cases. But there can be some delay with the valve-timing, thus prompting you to rev the engine up just a little bit before taking off. Other than that, it works very well with the five-speed gearbox and rarely shows signs of needing a sixth cog.

The ratios are comfortably spaced, allowing for an easy driving experience in both urban and freeway environments. The relatively low torque figure, though, may be a cause for concern during overtaking if you’re the type who doesn’t enjoy downshifting.

The electric power steering system can feel vague in sharp corners, especially since it is accompanied by very noticeable body roll, but in other instances it’s comfortable and easy to use. As far as NVH is concerned, it remains fairly quiet with a hint of engine and road noise at cruising speeds above 100 km/h.

Given that it sits on a fully independent suspension system, the ASX also offers a very comfortable and well-damped ride, which likely boosts comfort levels during long-distance trips a bit more than those redesigned seats.

Small changes = big differences?

Unfortunately not … this vehicle is hardly different from its predecessor. But that needn’t be an entirely bad thing. The ASX adheres to a trusted formula, but with Mitsubishi selling just 284 units this year alone, a figure far less than its main rivals, it’s clear that this product is struggling in a now highly competitive segment.

Perhaps its greatest weakness, however, is its price. The fact that this, the GLS RF derivative, has a price-tag of R414 900 does not help its case, standard spec and five-year/90 000 km service plan notwithstanding. A more basic GL variant is available for R364 900, but this does without quite a few of the features and still costs more than the base Mazda CX-3 2,0 Active, Nissan Qashqai 1,2T Vista or the 1,6 Start version of our 2017 Top 12 light crossover runner-up, the Kia Soul.

There’s no denying that the ASX has its merits as a trusty, well-equipped and easy-to-use crossover, but the competition at this price-point has moved on. As mentioned before, there’s no news of a replacement model any time soon, but Mitsubishi fans do at least have the new Eclipse crossover – a model set to slot in directly above the ASX – to look forward to.