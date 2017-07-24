DRIVEN: Renault Duster 1,5dCi Dynamique EDC

JOHANNESBURG – One of Renault’s best packages, ideal in all-round design to suit the South African appetite for crossover/SUVs that can handle a variety of road types, without having to break the bank, is the Duster. Since its 2013 local release, more than 12 000 new units have found owners. And now a new derivative has been added to the local range.

The latest styling is quite successful, with nothing superfluous either. The new headlamps are modern and not overly fancy. Satin chrome elements both inside and out are elegant. New wheels – black with aluminium machined edges reminiscent of some Jeep designs – have been fitted. The facia and console were redesigned with the last update, too.

The spec level of the new-to-the-range self-shifter is Dynamique, meaning that standard fitment includes a seven-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, rear parking sensors (and reversing camera), a leather steering wheel and gear knob and ESP with traction control. The smart touchscreen is a great feature at this price, but is mounted rather low.

One of the most important features of a crossover is luggage space and there’s no problem here. Due to the high-mounted parcel shelf and the spare wheel being secured under-body, there is nearly 300 litres of luggage volume by our measuring standards and 475 litres by Renault’s. Another generous figure is the all-important SUV attribute of ground clearance. Here we have 205 mm, which rivals the best off-road SUVs. Rims are sensible 16-inchers with 215/65 Continental Cross Contact tyres – a good profile for a comfortable ride.

Power output at 80 kW is the same as that offered by the other diesel derivatives, but an additional 10 N.m has been squeezed out for this variant to give maximum torque of 250 N.m at 1 750 r/min. The biggest change with this model is, of course, the automatic transmission. It’s a six-speed dual-clutch, which Renault has dubbed EDC for Efficient Dual Clutch. This uses dry clutches and is manufactured by German specialist firm, Getrag.

On-the-road manners are quite refined. The engine is smooth and quiet while the seats (even with optional leather upholstery) are comfortable. The new gearbox has few faults, changing ratios smoothly while adapting to your driving demands, and the steering has a positive feel, too. Only the brake pedal has slightly too much travel before engaging.

The suspension gives a softish ride with long-travel shock absorption in an American/French way. This will provide long-distance comfort and a lengthy range from the 50-litre fuel tank can be expected. Something that we spotted on our last long-term Duster test and that upset some owners was the surface rust on some unpainted drivetrain and suspension parts. This has been attended to with the entire underside now sealed.

As before, a five-year or 150 000 km warranty is standard, along with a three-year/45 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km).