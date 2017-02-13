DRIVEN: Renault Kadjar 96kW TCe XP Limited Edition

JOHANNESBURG – It’s no secret that mainstream manufacturers will often release a limited edition model to put some added focus on a selective range. Renault’s Kadjar was launched during the second quarter of last year, and now a value-added model has been added to the line-up.

What’s new?

The company has added a few welcome features for potential buyers who want to use their car for more than just commuting. Called the Kadjar XP Limited Edition, the 1,2-litre turbocharged model is fitted with side steps, a tow bar, roof racks, cornering fog lamps and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Although Renault pointed out that the side steps make stepping into the car easier, we would argue that it would rather serve to protect the paintwork when you venture off-road.

A real limited addition?

According to Renault, only a “limited number” of these models will be made available. Needless to say, it is definitely better value for money to purchase this model than buy a standard car and fitting all the added equipment afterwards. Potential buyers might find the company’s new Live Showroom of use. Visit their website to take a closer look.



On the road

The Kadjar range kicks off with the 1,2-litre turbocharged engine (96 kW/205 N.m) equipped with a manual gearbox. Before the launch, I had not experienced this model, and with two large adults on onboard, I have to admit I had my doubts.

However, I was surprised by the engine’s performance. Unlike larger displacement turbopetrol models where you can feel and make use of the available torque lower in the rev range, here you need to drive the car almost like a naturally aspirated, medium-sized engine, which means, you need to rev the mill to get the most out of it.

You can’t simply leave it in fourth or fifth gear at 100 km/h, put your foot down, and expect it to perform – rather change to a lower gear when you need overtaking grunt. But, once on the highway, you can slot it into sixth and watch the rev needle settle and use less fuel than a five-speed unit would have.

Summary

If you’re sitting in traffic almost everyday, for extended periods of time, an automatic model should be considered instead. If that is not the case, this model offers impressive performance for a medium-sized SUV with a slick-shifting manual transmission.

For now, the XP seems like the best entry-level model in the range to consider, especially since the price is the same as the model on which it is based.