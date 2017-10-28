KNYSNA, Southern Cape – The Toyota Fortuner is a significant seller in our market. Not only is it the clear leader in its bakkie-based SUV segment, but with around 1 000 monthly sales, it is one of the most popular vehicles overall.

Considering this, it might not come as surprise that Toyota South Africa Motors has decided to add another derivative to its Fortuner line-up. For the first time in the Fortuner, the 2,4 GD-6 engine has been combined with 4×4. And, at a price of R506 000, this newcomer undercuts its 2,8 GD-6 4×4 AT sibling by R118 100.

In addition, the firm has made a handful of specification changes across the range (including the addition of airbags), which you can read about here.

Behind the wheel

During and after the launch of this updated range (which also included the revised Hilux line-up), I was able to cover around 700 km on the open roads of the Southern and Western Cape.

In addition, I briefly sampled the Fortuner away from the tarmac. It’s no secret how capable these vehicles are off the beaten track, something emphasised by our experience on a short level-three off-road sand course. Thanks to some light rain, the sand was fairly compact and the Fortuner had no problems completing the course.

Only the top specification models are fitted with downhill assist control (DAC), but this feature’s absence has little effect its ability since sensitive brake pedal applications can do a similar job during steep downhill sections.

Gaining a 4×4 drivetrain obviously adds weight to the Fortuner. However, when off-roading, the 110 kW and 400 N.m will generally be enough for most scenarios, bar perhaps climbing big dunes.

On the road heading back to Cape Town, the Fortuner displayed a similar breadth of ability. Driving at an indicated 120 km/h (with the rev counter settling at a pleasingly low 1 800 to 1 900 r/min), the six-speed automatic transmission at times shifted to fifth or even fourth gear heading up hills to maintain momentum. However, I never felt that the engine was working too hard. That said, if you plan on towing heavy leisure equipment, it might be wise to consider one of the more powerful derivatives.

I was also surprised by just how quiet the vehicle was from the driver’s seat. I currently run a (more expensive) Honda CR-V as my daily commuter, but the Fortuner was on the same level in terms of interior noise suppression.

Summary

Before the addition of this new variant, the only diesel 4×4 automatic in the range was the 2,8 GD-6 4×4 AT mentioned above. As Toyota pointed out during this launch, this segment (like most) is moving towards automatic transmissions, and that is part of the reason this derivative has been added.

Not only is it significantly more affordable, but you’ll likely seldom need the additional 20 kW and 50 N.m from the 2,8-litre engine. For everyday driving and most off-road conditions, this new derivative tick all the boxes…